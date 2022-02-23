WAYNE — Wrestlers hit the ring Saturday night at Wayne High School as part of a fundraiser for senior graduation.
The Pioneer Showdown, an event featuring The Big Time Wrestling show competitors, began at 7:30 p.m. and boasted a main event of George New and Ghostrider against Vince Steele and Rufus in a tag team showdown.
Other competitors included Chris Taylor versus Chris Miles and appearances by Haley Shadows, Mad Man Pondo, Danny Duggan and El Johnny Santos.
Acie Hatfield said his son had a blast at the event.
“What a great time we had at the big time wrestling matches tonight at the Wayne high school gym. Braylee had an absolute ball,” he said. “It was his first time going to anything like that and he loved it.”
WHS Finance Secretary Kim Trautwein said the event raised a “very generous” amount of $1,120 to help fund the 2022 graduation ceremony which will take place later this year at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
If you missed the wrestling match-ups from this past weekend, there will be another chance to check out some fighting on March 5, again at WHS.
The second event, March Mayhem, will feature popular competitor New and a slew of other fighters.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and bell time will be 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.
“I encourage everyone that has kids to come support this group when they come back in March — you won’t regret it,” Hatfield said.