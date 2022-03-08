Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — The Wayne High School Softball team is hosting a skills camp Saturday, March 12 at Pioneer Field and neighboring locations.

The camp is open to 2-5 graders and will cost $30 to participate. Campers are to be registered at 9 a.m. and picked up at 2 p.m.

Participants must have both indoor and outdoor clothing, tennis shoes, glove and bat if you have one.

Lunch will be provided and drinks available through the duration of the camp.

Both the high school and middle school gyms will be utilized as well as outdoors if weather permits.

Those players interested in the Lil' Sister program can register dat of camp and pay $50 for both events.

The Lil' Sister program will take place at a later, to be announced, Lady Pioneer softball game.

Each participant will receive three hand-written letters, sinner before the game, gift bags and names announced while walking out with big sis high school player.

Sign up at March 12 camp registration or contact Jessie Mills or Tish Smith.

Tags

Recommended for you