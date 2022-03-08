WHS softball skills camp set for Saturday By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Mar 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — The Wayne High School Softball team is hosting a skills camp Saturday, March 12 at Pioneer Field and neighboring locations.The camp is open to 2-5 graders and will cost $30 to participate. Campers are to be registered at 9 a.m. and picked up at 2 p.m.Participants must have both indoor and outdoor clothing, tennis shoes, glove and bat if you have one.Lunch will be provided and drinks available through the duration of the camp.Both the high school and middle school gyms will be utilized as well as outdoors if weather permits.Those players interested in the Lil' Sister program can register dat of camp and pay $50 for both events.The Lil' Sister program will take place at a later, to be announced, Lady Pioneer softball game.Each participant will receive three hand-written letters, sinner before the game, gift bags and names announced while walking out with big sis high school player.Sign up at March 12 camp registration or contact Jessie Mills or Tish Smith. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Softball Player Camp Sport High School Skill Gym Middle School Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWilliamson to don kelly green in fallWayne's Richards signs with Bethany CollegeMen sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud schemeCHRISTOPHER PAUL ADKINSDAVID ALLEN BLACKWayne County EMS supervisor arrested on DUI chargeTentative agreement reached with USW and oil, chemical companiesGLADYS EVELYN PORTERFLORA FAYE TOMBLINFort Gay music teacher excited to resume in-person concerts ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries STEVEN ANDREW CLAY HOMER B. CARTER RICKY LYNN FARROW CHESTER FRAZIER JR. ROBBIE MILLER SEE THOMAS SCOTT DICKERSON GLADYS EVELYN PORTER FLORA FAYE TOMBLIN DAVID ALLEN BLACK OPAL M. MUNCY