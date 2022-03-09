WAYNE — Three Wayne High School students have received early assurance to Marshall University’s pharmacy program.
Elora Spradlin, Maya Moser and Allie Eastham have all been accepted to the Pharmacy Early Assurance Scholars Program beginning in Fall 2022. The early assurance program assists students on the pharmacy track and allows them to begin pharmacy school in their third year at Marshall.
All three said they were almost set on going to Marshall in December 2021 but taking a tour of the school and having a chance to do hands-on activities while there solidified the choice for Marshall, and for pharmacy.
“I think it really just helped to take the tour and see it in person,” Spradlin said. “We also did a lab, so once we got to do some hands-on work, I loved it and knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Spradlin, Moser and Eastham said they all decided to pursue the medical field for different reasons, but they all like the idea of helping people.
For Spradlin, narrowing down what she did not want to do helped her decide which field to study. Spradlin said while she did not want to be a doctor, nurse or a variety of other jobs in healthcare, she narrowed her view to pharmacy and thinks it would be a good fit for her, she said.
Moser said she first gained interest in the healthcare field by helping a family member keep all her medications in order. By helping make sure the medications were taken in the right doses at the correct times, Moser said she realized the skills came naturally to her, and she decided to explore the field as she has grown up.
Eastham said she is proud she will be the first in her family to attend college. At Wayne High School, Eastham has taken courses through their bio-medical sciences program and said she realized she liked the field and thought pharmacy would be a great field to explore.
The three seniors are excited to get a fresh start when they start at Marshall, but they are also excited to focus on the classes they are interested in, they said.
“We still have to take set classes in college, but they’re more focused on what you’re actually interested in,” Eastham said. “It’s more specific to what you want to do rather than taking classes and turning everything in just to get it in.”
Though a little worried about being behind in knowledge because of COVID-19 and other factors, the students said they are grateful for the opportunities their teacher, Julia Fanelli, has given them.
Fanelli, science teacher to Spradlin, Moser and Eastham, said she’s proud of the students for working hard from the beginning of their high school careers.
“I’m really proud of them,” she said. “They worked very hard over the past four years. They all have exceptional lab skills, they have exceptional mannerisms, and they’re very professional. I have no doubt that they will do great things.