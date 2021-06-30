WAYNE — Five Career Technical Education students from Wayne High School became Certified Patient Care Technicians (CPCT) at the close of the school year.
Gracie Bloss, Kameron Chapman, Cintia Hernandez, Chase Jackson and Katherine Rowe passed the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Patient Care Technician Certification Exam, which is a nationally accredited certification exam by The National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).
In order to be eligible for testing, the students completed the required coursework and technical skills offered through the Therapeutic Services Program. The training consisted of learning about patient care, compliance, safety and professional responsibilities of CPCT, infection control, procedure for performing venipunctures and capillary punctures, handling samples, performing live venipunctures and capillary punctures, EKG acquisition, analysis, interpretation and performing live EKGs.
These students are now job ready and qualified to apply for positions requiring CPCT credentials.