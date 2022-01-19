WAYNE — Getting a jumpstart on college careers, Wayne High School biomedical students began pharmacy technician courses Tuesday through a dual-credit opportunity with Mountwest Community and Technical College.
The program was created through collaboration with biomedical science CTE instructor and science teacher Julia Fanelli, MCTC President Joshua Baker and pharmacy technology assistant professor Melissa Ballard.
Fanelli said the CTE program is all about creating job opportunities for students, and she is excited to have eight students begin their studies.
“As a CTE program, one of our goals is to offer kids certifications that will allow them to potentially have job opportunities right out of high school,” Fanelli said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s what they are going to do with their entire lives but it does give them something that they can help pay for college, or help pay for professional school and still be within that realm of, in our case, health care.”
Students will be able to work at their own pace to complete nine hours of general course credits along with six credit hours of an internship at local pharmacies, Fanelli said.
While Fanelli is a facilitator for the students and the coursework is provided by Ballard, Fanelli said she is available to assist them during school as needed.
Fanelli said the new pharmacy technician program is different from some other certification programs because it has the added benefit of allowing students to begin paying off student loan debt almost immediately, since pharmacy technicians can often make around $20-per-hour.
In addition to the pay, Fanelli said even her students who are not certain they want to be a pharmacy technician can benefit from enrolling in the program.
“It’s in the health field, and it lets them know if they really want to work in this area of health field or not,” she said. “And if they don’t, they can move on and at least it’s a good job while it lasts and it gives them an edge on other kids when they apply to professional track programs.”
The program is currently only offered to Wayne High’s biomedical science CTE students, but Fanelli said the success of the program could lead to other local schools developing their own biomedical CTE program and later adding the pharmacy technician program.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the new program is one that benefits students by giving them a head start on their post-secondary schooling while also saving their families money, and the Board of Education is happy to see it come to fruition.
“The board is focused on student opportunities so any time we have the opportunity to allow students to pick up college credit while they’re enrolled with us, 1. That just makes it more likely that the students will continue their education when they leave high school,” Alexander said. “And 2. It’s a financial benefit to the families, so for those two reasons, we’re extremely excited that another opportunity has presented itself.”
Fanelli said she also hopes to eventually open up the pharmacy technician courses through MCTC to other students who are interested in the pharmacy field but may not be enrolled in the biomedical science CTE class at Wayne High.