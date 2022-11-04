Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE – The Wayne High School Volleyball team travels to Winfield Saturday, Nov. 5 to play Nitro in the Class AA Region IV competition for a chance to advance to the state tournament.

Wayne beat Scott in three straight matches Thursday night at home to win the Section II title, and move to the regional game this weekend.

