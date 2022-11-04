WAYNE – The Wayne High School Volleyball team travels to Winfield Saturday, Nov. 5 to play Nitro in the Class AA Region IV competition for a chance to advance to the state tournament.
Wayne beat Scott in three straight matches Thursday night at home to win the Section II title, and move to the regional game this weekend.
The Pioneers came out on fire in the first set scoring 25-10 and putting themselves ahead immediately in the best three of five tournament.
In the second set, Scott fought harder, but still was not able to overtake Wayne who ultimatley won 25-22.
The final set was crucial for Wayne to lock in the sectional title, and the team bound together to lock-in a 25-13 win.
Coach Kevin Maynard said the night was definitely a team effort set of wins, with standout players showing their best during the triple sets.
"This whole team consists of players that are different in their own way, and they all play well and they were all up all night," he said. "We have some outside hitters that are just amazing."
He said Wayne had been waiting for this game all season.
"We were ready this year for a rematch after last year going up to their courts and doing the same thing we did tonight," he said. "We've been waiting on this a year and I couldn't be happier with the result."
Maynard said the wins give Wayne an edge and confidence moving into Saturday's tournament.
"It's always easier to advance with a win versus a loss," he said. "That allows us to keep the expectations high."
The Wayne Pioneers take on the Nitro Wildcats at Winfield High School beginning at 2 p.m.
If WHS wins, the team will play the winner of Scott and Winfield in the regional championship. The top two seeds will advance to the West Virginia State Tournament.