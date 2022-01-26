HUNTINGTON — The Wild Ramp is developing an online market and plans to launch it this spring.
The indoor farmers market located in Old Central City in West Huntington was awarded a $464,136 capacity building grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as part of the Farmers Market and Local Food Promotion Program at the end of 2021, officials said.
Shelley Keeney, the nonprofit organization’s market director, says the funds are allocated for use in implementing an online ordering system to expand the availability and access to local food in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since 2012, The Wild Ramp has connected consumers to their local farming community,” she said. “Eighty percent of sales go back to the producers. Our mission of providing fresh, nutritious food to Huntington and its surrounding area through our nonprofit local food market has had a positive impact in the Tri-State.”
Keeney says the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for contact-free sales.
“Our response to the pandemic is to implement an online ordering platform to complement our current storefront,” she explained. “This platform will allow us to expand our business even further. Customers will, once implemented, have the option of shopping in person or online from the comfort of their home. This grant will also help us continue to grow our local food economy by increasing farmer and food producer revenues through another viable outlet.”
Specifically, grant funds will be used to upgrade The Wild Ramp’s computer system, redevelop the market’s website, rent space to house online inventory, lease refrigeration units to properly store online inventory, revitalize the organization’s marketing strategy and expand personnel to manage the online market.
Former Harvest Kitchen Chef Devyn Messinger has been hired as the online manager, and a lease has been signed for a new e-commerce building at 519 14th St. West, Keeney said.
Keeney added they also plan to fill a minimum of three more positions to accommodate the new online market, including an assistant chef to help increase production for online sales of value-added products from The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen.
The Wild Ramp is at 555 14th St. West in Huntington. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 304-523-7267 or visit wildramp.org.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.