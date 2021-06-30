WAYNE — Opossums, fawns and other wild animals in need of help after injury or abandonment now have a safe space where they can be treated and learn how to survive on their own with the opening of a new rehabilitation center in Wayne County.
The Hope for Appalachian Wildlife rehabilitation center officially opened in April 2021 and has been able to help 43 wild animals so far, according to the center’s president Rebekah Perry Franks.
Franks said the center is the first of its kind in the area and will be a great resource for animals in need to ensure they can still live fulfilling lives even after facing hardship.
“I truly feel that it is our duty to care for our wild neighbors who have been inconvenienced by our existence,” she said. “I love being able to care for our native wildlife and be able to make sure that we have a thriving population.”
The rehabilitation center is also good for people who find injured animals and want to help but do not know how, since they will now be able to call Franks to help, she said.
Currently working on her own, Franks helps animals get healthy by feeding and bathing them as needed while also making sure they can find and catch food on their own.
Animals need to know how to find and catch their own food so that they do not become dependent on humans for survival, according to Franks.
In order to make it seem as lifelike as it would be if they were on their own, Franks will feed them at different times of the day and, when they are healthy and old enough, release their food to be found by the animals.
This process is different for the variety of animals housed at the rescue since some eat vegetation while others eat other live animals.
For example, Franks said one of her most interesting saves was two baby foxes she raised for seven weeks, but before releasing them, she had to make sure they knew how to catch their own food.
“Of course I started out bottle feeding them until they were grown enough to eat solid foods, and then they moved on to fancy, high quality wet cat food, and later deer meat” she said. “But then I would start leaving dead mice in different places in their enclosures, and eventually, I would release live mice so they could learn to hunt and catch them.”
Even though the process for helping and releasing each animal is different, Franks said she has only had one opossum follow her back after trying to release it. She said she will try again, but if the animal follows her again, it means it has become dependent on humans and will have to move to a long-term educational facility, such as Heritage Farm in Wayne County.
Franks, who also works as the wildlife education director at Heritage Farm, said animals who end up going to the farm will be able to live comfortably while the farm staff teach community members about them.
Currently, a blind opossum is the only animal she knows will definitely be living at Heritage Farm because it will not survive on its own.
While opossums have been her most common animal resident at the rehabilitation center, Franks said the majority of her time is spent taking phone calls to educate others and listen to concerns over animals to see if she needs to help them. Franks said she has gotten a lot of calls about abandoned fawns, and wants to make sure people know how to tell if they are in danger.
“Does, or momma deer, typically leave their fawns for the majority of the day so that way they don’t bring attention to them and don’t let any predators know where they are, so just because they are alone does not mean they have been abandoned,” she said. “But if a fawn’s ear are curled, that means it’s malnourished and probably needs help, and that’s when it’s a good time to call me.”
Franks said she wants people to know she is not a shelter for domesticated animals and often does not take in raccoons because of disease, but every case is unique. She also is not currently permitted to take in bats.
Anyone who believes an animal needs help can call Franks at 304-638-3277. She will be able to assess if she needs to pick up an animal or if it is not in danger.