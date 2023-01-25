Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Mayor Steve Williams joins with the City of Huntington’s unions for a ceremonial contract signing in 2022 at Huntington City Hall.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — With his tenure as mayor of Huntington coming to an end in less than two years, Steve Williams is mulling over his political future, which could include a run for governor.

Since taking office in 2013, Williams became the first mayor of the city to serve three terms, the limit allowed by the current city charter. With his political future unclear and the rumor mill swirling, Williams confirmed during a meeting with The Herald-Dispatch Editorial Board last week that he is contemplating adding his name to the list of candidates for West Virginia’s next governor.

