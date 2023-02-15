Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams presented his goals for the remainder of his term and proposed a budget for the next fiscal year in front of Huntington City Council members Monday during his annual State of the City address.

Williams’s remarks were focused on finishing commitments he had made from the beginning of his term in 2013 and setting what he refers to as realistic yet optimistic expectations for the city.

