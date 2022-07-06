The hearse carrying the body of Woody Williams leaves the Capitol and passes his family and Sen. Joe Manchin, left, and Sen. Shelly Moore Capito on its way to the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston on Sunday.
CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced Sunday at a memorial service that he and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito had received the green light for World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. — an honor so far bestowed to fewer than 40 people.
Williams, who died Wednesday at age 98, became just the third person to lie in state at the West Virginia Capitol Saturday, behind Sens. Robert C. Byrd and John E. Kenna, although Kenna’s was conducted at the former Capitol in downtown Charleston.
“One of Woody’s last wishes was to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, not for himself, but to represent all World War II Medal of Honor recipients," Manchin said in a news release. "Senator Capito and I are proud to announce that we have secured a commitment for the last of the Greatest Generation, Woody Williams of Quiet Dell, to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in the coming weeks. We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for their bipartisan work to make this happen.”
“Woody’s tremendous display of bravery and acts of valor on the battlefield earned him the Medal of Honor, and it’s for these reasons that he deserves this tremendous honor, which will also honor the millions of men and women who have risked their lives during the war so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today,” Capito said in the release. “While we have lost one of the best West Virginians we’ve ever known, his lifetime of service and incredible legacy will be with us forever.”
“I'm thankful to join with Senators Capito and Manchin and Congressmen Mooney and McKinley as we fulfill a wish of Woody's years in the making, laying in state the final World War II Medal of Honor recipient to represent a generation of service,” said Congresswoman Carol Miller.