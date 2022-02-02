Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Erick Willis, MD, and the staff of St. Mary’s Pediatrics are joining the team at St. Mary’s Women and Family Care and relocating to their facility to 143 Peyton Street, Barboursville.

The change will be effective Monday, Feb. 7. The move will increase patient access with a number of new amenities, including expanded space and convenient parking.

Board certified in pediatrics, Dr. Willis is currently accepting patients from newborn to age 18.

He received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency.

To make an appointment with Dr, Willis at his new location at St. Mary’s Women and Family Care, call 304-697-2035 beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

Anyone with questions prior to the move should call 304-399-7565.

