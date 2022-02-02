Willis relocating to St. Mary’s Women and Family Care Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Feb 2, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Erick Willis Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Erick Willis, MD, and the staff of St. Mary’s Pediatrics are joining the team at St. Mary’s Women and Family Care and relocating to their facility to 143 Peyton Street, Barboursville.The change will be effective Monday, Feb. 7. The move will increase patient access with a number of new amenities, including expanded space and convenient parking.Board certified in pediatrics, Dr. Willis is currently accepting patients from newborn to age 18.He received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency.To make an appointment with Dr, Willis at his new location at St. Mary’s Women and Family Care, call 304-697-2035 beginning Monday, Feb. 7.Anyone with questions prior to the move should call 304-399-7565. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrum steps down as Tolsia football coachDoug Reynolds announces bid for Wayne County CommissionTHS wins $750 in annual PSA contestCHRISTINA WHITEHAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMENWILLIAM A. HOLLANDJOHN CHARLES PERRYGLENVILLE WAYNE PERRYElection Watch 2022: Campaign filingsJACKIE LEE FERGUSON "JACK" Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries HAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMEN JOHN CHARLES PERRY CHRISTINA WHITE JAMES M. DANIELS GLENVILLE WAYNE PERRY APRIL DAWN PRATER ESTEP JACKIE LEE FERGUSON "JACK" WILLIAM A. HOLLAND RICHARD KORIN NORMA GAY SCARBERRY