Though the temperature was mild Friday in Wayne County, high winds led to multiple brush fires throughout the area.
Mutual assistance from multiple volunteer fire departments were called to three fires within a short time frame beginning early Friday afternoon, and blazes continued late into the night and early Saturday.
According to Wayne County 911, the first fire was reported on Moore Road in Lavalette around 2:15 p.m.
Homeowner Jake Wellman said the fires were very close to his home.
“Moore Road/Ridge had a pretty devastating fire this afternoon/evening, it wiped out a lot of acreage, but luckily no houses,” he said. “Right in our backyard — Lavalette Fire did a great job fighting the flames.”
Shortly after volunteers were called to Moore Road, assisting Wayne Fire Department received a call on Shoals Branch in Wayne within about 15 minutes. Multiple departments shifted to this fire and then continued to another one, which was called in on Thacker Ridge in Prichard.
Prichard Volunteer Fire Department and Ceredo Fire Department were already on the scene when East Lynn and others showed up to help.
While combating the fire, Prichard was dispatched to an outbuilding fire that led to a brush fire off White’s Creek Road.
This fire continued to burn late into the night was able to reach the side of Tolsia Highway (U.S. 52) before it finally burned out Saturday morning.
Another call also came in Friday evening in the Jennie’s Creek area.
Dispatchers said the calls to 911 came in until 6 p.m. and then started to die down.
Though no houses were affected, acres of land were scorched from separate fires.
Multiple fire agencies also responded and aided in combating the fires throughout the area.