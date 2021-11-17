CABWAYLINGO — Amid sparkling lights and Christmas flair, 8 new queens were crowned during the Second annual Christmas Pageant hosted by the Cabwaylingo Forest Foundation.
The second year of the event featured 45 contestants, with 8 crowned royalty.
The 2019/2020 Miss Cabwaylingo winner Maecy Moore returned to the pageant to crown this year’s winner, 2021 Miss Cabwaylingo Katie Wilson.
Wilson, who was a first time beauty pageant contestant, said the pageant was a fun experience.
“This was my first pageant and I was very surprised [to win] and happy all wrapped into one,” she said.
Wilson’s mom added how proud she was of her daughter.
“Me and your dad are so proud of you. We have told you for years how beautiful you are, I hope you feel beautiful now,” Lillie Wilson, Katie’s mother said.
Young toddler Christmas Ella Tomblin’s mother, Jamie Tomblin, said she was also a first-time pageant competitor and was impressed with the event.
“I was very proud of the park foundation and all the people who volunteered. They did an amazing job on the decor and the pageant in general,” Tomblin said. “It was Ella’s first pageant and we were shocked and thrilled to win! Ella loves her trophies and crown so much.”
“We can’t wait to do more in the future, Cabwaylingo is truly a special place.”
Winners will ride in the foundation’s first Christmas Parade, set for 5 p.m. on Nov. 27. A Christmas tree lighting in the park will follow the parade.