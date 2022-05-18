Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON  – The West Virginia Social Studies Fair returned to an in-person format on April 29 after two years of COVID disruptions. The West Virginia Department of Education hosted more than 500 students and 282 projects at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, according to a news release.

The Social Studies Fair recognizes the outstanding achievements of students and encourages them to practice information and communication skills, thinking and problem-solving skills, and interpersonal and self-directional skills. Students are provided the opportunity to interpret the cultural, social, political, geographic, and economic forces of issues and events so they may understand the nature of social studies more fully.

Winners in our region are: 

Division I, Anthropology, Individual

3rd: Jake Gregg, Wayne County, "My Genealogy"

Division I, Anthropology, Group

1st: Cayden Napier and Jamie Hundley, Wayne County, "White Tail Deer Hunting"

Division I, Economics, Individual

2nd: Kenya Bailey, Wayne County, "Honey Bees"

HM: Jacob Peters, Boone County, "The Financial Benefits of Hunting"

Division I, Political Science, Individual

1st: Journee Meddings, Wayne County, "Rosa Parks: What If She Gave Up Her Seat?"

Division I, Psychology, Individual

HM: Camilee Colegrove, Boone County, "How Phobias Can Affect a Person's Life"

Division I, Sociology, Individual

2nd: Kayleigh Jo Mays, Boone County, "Learn ASL: It's Handy"

HM: Trevor Donald, Wayne County, "How The Red Cross Helped My Family"

Division I, Sociology, Group

1st: Bentley Roark, Bentley Ord, Weston Arms and Kane Petry, Wayne County, "From Holler To Hall of Fame"

Division I, State & Local Studies, Individual

3rd

HM: Harrison Morris, Boone County, "What is So Wild and Wonderful about WV Parks?"

Division I, State & Local Studies, Group

HM: Max Cobourn and Landon Watts, Wayne County, "The Ramsdale House"

Division I, U.S. History, Individual

HM: Makynlee Bragg, Wayne County, "Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier"

Division I, World History, Group

HM: Ainsley Brumfield, Emelia Harris, Ellie Ray Maynard and Scout Maynard, Wayne County, "How American Girl Dolls Inspired Our Love of History"

Division II, Economics, Individual

1st: Caroline Davis, Wayne County, "Memorial Tunnel"

Division II, Economics, Group

3rd: Sarah Landers and Sophie Randolph, Putnam County, "How Covid Affected the Local Meat Industry"

Division II, Geography, Individual

1st: Jonah Mays, Boone County, "Gateway Arch National Park: Celebrating the Expansion with Innovation"

Division II, Psychology, Group

1st: Mylee Simpkins and Madison Rhodes, Putnam County, "Beyond the Green Pastures Mental Health in Farmers"

Division II, Sociology, Individual

HM: Addison Bailey, Wayne County, "Harry Potter and It's Cultural Impact"

Division II, Sociology, Group

2nd: Larson Barkey and Lucy Smith, Putnam County, "Salem Witch Trials"

3rd: Genesis Tee and Zoey Stevens, Wayne County, "Triangle Factory Fire"

Division II, State & Local Studies, Group

1st: Ashtyn Johnson and Bailey Raynes, Putnam County, "Farm Fresh, Fun - West Virginia Agritourism"

Division II, U.S. History, Individual

2nd: Coltin Davis, Wayne County, "Fred Rogers"

Division II, U.S. History, Group

3rd: Caden Maynard and Riley Blankenship, Wayne County, "Ringling Brothers"

Division II, World History, Individual

1st: Logan Sears, Cabell County, "Banjo: This is How I Roll"

Division III, Anthropology, Individual

3rd: Dakota Browning, Boone County, "Jeep: Toughest 4 Letter Word on Wheels"

Division III, Anthropology, Group

1st: Isaiah Akers and Thomas Payne, Cabell County, "Social Cognition"

Division III, Political Science, Individual

2nd: James Workman, Boone County, "Should You Dance with Mary Jane?"

Division III, Sociology, Individual

2nd: Aaron Bonyak, Cabell County, "Effects of Discrimination Against Trans People"

Division III, State & Local Studies, Individual

1st: Nicole Robinette, Boone County, "Poisoning Parkersburg: The Science of Scandals"

3rd: Ashton Luke Brumfield, Wayne County, "WV's Swift Swing"

Division III, World History, Individual

2nd: Brett Atkins, Boone County, "The Dyatlov Pass Incident"

Division III, World History, Group

1st: Blaise Schray, Alexandra Biddle and Ella Adkins, Cabell County, "How a Container Changed the World"

Visit http://wvssfair.com/archive/ for the complete results. 

