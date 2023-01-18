MILTON — Blenko Glass Co. announced the winners of its 2023 Water Bottle Photo and Art contests. Kelsey Wood won the art competition and Chandler Munroe won the photography competition.
The contest was part of the company’s seventh annual Water Bottle Week Jan. 9 to 14 celebrating its iconic 384 Water Bottle design. The 384 Water Bottle is an 85-year-old design. It comes in two sizes, 16 and 36 ounces, and eight colors.
Two colors (citrine and charcoal) were recently retired and the purple hue called “spring crocus” was added.
The winning entry will be produced as a full color postcard crediting the artist, they also receive a $100 Blenko Glass gift card.
Barbara Montuory received an honorable mention for her submission featuring the water bottle made from sugar cookies and candy.
“This year’s contest was a lot of fun and we were blessed to have so many amazing entries. Thanks to everyone who participated and submitted entries to this year’s contests. We look forward to offering this contest again next year and thanks again for celebrating all things water bottle with us,” the company posted on Facebook and Instagram.
Participants could submit up to three entries. Previous winners were welcome to join but are not eligible to win.
View all the submissions to this year’s contest here.
In previous years, it used a platform called PollUnit to allow community members to vote on their favorite submissions. But it chose to go with a different method to select a winner this year.
“Due to a massive amount of spam and social media brigading, this method felt more akin to a popularity contest than a merit based contest,” it posted.
Instead, entries were reviewed by a panel of judges and scored based on the following criteria: originality, creativity, use of the 384 Water Bottle and quality of the digital photo/scan/image of the work.