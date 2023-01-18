Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — Blenko Glass Co. announced the winners of its 2023 Water Bottle Photo and Art contests. Kelsey Wood won the art competition and Chandler Munroe won the photography competition.

The contest was part of the company’s seventh annual Water Bottle Week Jan. 9 to 14 celebrating its iconic 384 Water Bottle design. The 384 Water Bottle is an 85-year-old design. It comes in two sizes, 16 and 36 ounces, and eight colors.

