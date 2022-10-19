Twelve winners were selected for West Virginia's Fifth Annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. The overall winner is from Wayne County, and four of the remaining eleven are from Cabell County.
Twelve winners were selected for West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. The overall winner is from Wayne County, and four of the remaining eleven are from Cabell County.
This entry was created by the overall winner, Dannika Smith, kindergartener from Wayne Elementary in Wayne County.
CHARLESTON — A kindergarten student from Wayne Elementary School in Wayne County is the overall winner of West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest.
The poster created by Dannika Smith features a smiling firefighter and the message, “Firefighters are our friends.”
This contest recognizes students who demonstrated an understanding of the issues related to fire safety, and who demonstrate the ability to visually portray that knowledge on posters and artwork they have created.
This year marks the National Fire Protection Association’s 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.
This year’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape,” which recognizes the need for planning and practicing your fire escape plan.
Eleven other winners — including four from Cabell County — were selected from the 94 student entries from 17 counties:
Maeve Baldwin, C.W. Shipley Elementary, Jefferson County, kindergarten
Marlowe Sullivan, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County, first grade
Adelaide Baumgardner, Weirton Elementary, Hancock County, first grade
Aaron Stahl, Ridgeview Elementary, Raleigh County, second grade
Jase Midkiff, Nicholas Elementary, Cabell County, second grade
Sawyer Blankenship, Crichton Elementary, Greenbrier County, third grade
Parker Coyle, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County, third grade
Mason Burdick, Milton Elementary, Cabell County, fourth grade
Piper Parks, Ridgeview Elementary, Raleigh County, fourth grade
Moon Ho, C.W. Shipley Elementary, Jefferson County, fifth grade
Trista Six, Athens Elementary, Mercer County, fifth grade
“We want to congratulate all the winners, and thank all who have supported and participated in this year’s contest,” West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree said in a news release. “We look forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to see what these awesome kids come up with for the next contest!”
Also in attendance were Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy and Deputy Cabinet Secretary Rob Cunningham, who helped in the judging process.
“I was amazed by all the creative and well-thought-out art this year,” Sandy said. “I applaud all the kids that participated this year, and I was honored to be a part of the selection process.”