CHARLESTON — A kindergarten student from Wayne Elementary School in Wayne County is the overall winner of West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest.

The poster created by Dannika Smith features a smiling firefighter and the message, “Firefighters are our friends.”

