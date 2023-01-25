A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 58F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
CHARLESTON — Bluegrass and old-time mountain music will fill the air on Charleston’s East End for two days, Feb. 3 and 4, sponsored by FOOTMAD — Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance. Billed as a “Winter Breakdown,” the weekend will include community dancing, workshops and an evening concert. All activities are open, and the public is invited. Admission fees vary.
Festivities begin 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, with a square dance at the Charleston Woman’s Club, 1600 Virginia St. East. Tony Minney will be the caller, with live music provided by fiddler Dave Bing and friends. No experience, partner, special shoes or special clothing is necessary. All dances will be taught, as needed.
Saturday activities continue at the Culture Center of the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in Charleston for an “Appalachian Heritage Day,” featuring an array of traditional instruments for the public to see, hear, and try playing. A hands-on instrument display will be provided by Fret n Fiddle music store of St. Albans. Workshops in music and dance skills are offered by FOOTMAD from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Workshops are made possible through Culture Center support and a grant from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation’s new grant program, “Central Appalachian Living Traditions.”
Workshops, which will last for 80 minutes each, cover topics including beginning and advanced fiddle or banjo, guitar (one level), upright bass and singing, as well as flatfoot dancing and square dance calling. All workshop teachers are renowned experts in their fields.
The public can pre-register for the workshops at FOOTMAD.org or may register the day of the event at the Culture Center.
“Under age 13 are always admitted free to FOOTMAD events,” Rebecca Park, FOOTMAD’s organizational manager, said in a news release. “For the Winter Breakdown, we are especially working to bring in our youth who want to learn to square dance, or who are already playing stringed instruments and want to learn traditional tunes.”
A Saturday evening concert at the Culture Center Theater will feature three West Virginia bands as part of FOOTMAD’s MainStage concert season and will round out the “Winter Breakdown” schedule. The newly formed State Birds band, featuring prize-winning fiddler Tessa Dillon along with Cody Jordan, Jesse Milnes and David O’Dell, will open the evening concert at 7:30 p.m. Next up is Richard Hefner from Renick, West Virginia, and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys. The Bing Brothers and Jake Krack will round out the program. Each band will perform a 45-minute set. Tickets are available in advance or at the door beginning at 7 p.m.
Ticket information
Friday night dance admission can be paid at the door of the Woman’s Club; $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students. Under age 13 are admitted free.
Workshop fees for the public are $20 for adults and $15 for students for each workshop.
Weekend passes are $55 for adults, $42 for seniors and $25 for students and will cover the dance, up to three workshops and the concert.
Concert tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students; under age 13 are admitted free.
Weekend passes, workshop registration, and concert tickets as well as workshop schedules and more information are available online at FOOTMAD.org or by calling 304-729-4382.
This project is made possible through the Central Appalachia Living Traditions Folk & Traditional Arts Experiences program of Mid Atlantic Arts. It is supported with funding from West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.