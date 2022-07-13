WAYNE — Students across Wayne County are exploring the outdoors this summer through different summer programs, and Wayne Middle School using this time to take a closer look at agriculture in Appalachia.
The 14-day program gave students signed up for Wayne Middle’s Summer Exploration Camp a chance to learn primarily about agriculture, but also about sewing, plant journaling and more.
Wayne Middle School teacher Amy Roberts said the students seem to enjoy their time learning and have loved taking trips.
They have traveled to the Huntington Museum of Art, Heritage Farm, the Spring Valley High School Planetarium and the Wayne Community Garden.
Through these trips, they have learned about different aspects of gardening and farming, even using the planetarium to learn about how constellations can help guide farmers on when is the best time to plant crops.
Roberts said she has enjoyed spending time with the students and teaching them about a way of life that isn’t as common anymore.
“I think especially in today’s economy, at least they’ll know how to plant things and grow their own food one day,” she said. “A lot of kids are starting to kind of lose touch with that a little bit. The older generations in our area really are into farming and growing things but I don’t know how well they are passing it down anymore.”
When the students visited the Wayne Community Garden, Morgan Conley and Leah Fitzgerald spoke about the origins of the garden, how they take care of the garden as fruits and vegetables grow and about native pollinators.
Conley said the garden is open to anyone, and community members are encouraged to come check it out, help pull weeds or just take items they need as they finish growing.
For the students, Conley said seeing different parts of agriculture is a great opportunity for them to learn local culture while also learning a therapeutic and lifelong skill.
“It’s cultural to our area so I think it’s important for them to appreciate their state, and their environment and what it has to offer,” she said. “And it’s a skill that you can always utilize in your life. It’s also very therapeutic and good for your mental health, it’s good for your physical fitness, I really can’t think of a negative thing about learning to garden.”
Addy Lemaster, 12, signed up for the summer program and said her mom is an avid gardener. Lemaster said she has most enjoyed seeing her friends while visiting different places in Cabell and Wayne counties.
Lemaster said she enjoys gardening because she gets to spend time with family and gets to see the food grow before her eyes. She agreed with Conley saying knowing how to grow food can be beneficial in times of need.
“It can prepare you for what’s ahead, and you never know, the stores could shut down and you could need to grow your own food,” she said.