WAYNE — Wayne Middle School students received a crash course in “reality” during an activity hosted by the West Virginia University Extension Service in at the school last week.
The Reality Store program is a financial simulation for youth in middle school and high school. Presently, the program has only been delivered to middle school students in Wayne County and has not been hosted since the year 2019.
The goals of the program are to:
- Provide youth an idea of what their future might be like
- Help youth become aware of their need for basic skills in financial planning, goal setting, decision-making and career planning
- Aid youth to examine their attitudes about their futures and their career aspirations
- Provide students a greater awareness of whether the career they are considering would support the lifestyle they would like as an adult
- Motivate students to stay in school
WVU Extension Service Assistant Director for Wayne County Julie Tritz said the most important lessons the program teaches are how to prepare for the future but to also realize what caregivers do for them.
“It is most important young people learn the importance of making wise financial decisions as well as the importance of budgeting with a set amount of money” Tritz said “Reality Store teaches targeted age students to plan wisely in order to meet all financial commitments adults do such as paying off a car loan, home mortgage and purchasing food.”
“Another important lesson that comes with the program is the students begin to realize what their parents and guardians have to do daily to help them survive. They develop empathy, love and appreciation.”
When beginning the program, 8th graders were asked to complete an “Envision Your Life Questionnaire” that asks them to think into the future when they are 25-years-old and consider what level of education and what type of job they will have, how many children will they have and so on.
Then, each student is given a career with a monthly salary (before taxes), a marital status (single, widowed or divorced) and anywhere from zero to two children.
Students randomly select an envelope with the career information on it; inside contains their monthly salary, marital status, and number of children. The career choices range from jobs that require a high school education to those requiring post-secondary and beyond.
Some examples include hair stylist, lawyer or doctor.
Upon receiving the envelope, students proceed into a gymnasium or large open area and visit nearly 20 stations (ex. transportation, housing, utilities, etc.) and make financial decisions based on their income.
They are required to first stop at the “Uncle Sam” station and pay their taxes. The student must also visit the “Chance” station to pull out a “chance card” (those unexpected things that affect daily life and result in gaining or losing money).
The simulation requires approximately 1.5 hours to complete the “Envision Your Life Questionnaire”, visit all stations and then complete an evaluation at the end.
“If you could see the proverbial light bulbs that go off during the program, you would be amazed at how successful The Reality Store is,” Tritz added.
Each station features 1-2 volunteers to help students determine how much of their income must be spent at that station in order to stay within their budget.
The Wayne department is currently looking for such volunteers to man the stations for upcoming programs in the county.
Those dates include:
- March 10 at Vinson Middle
- March 24 at CK Middle
- April 13 at Crum PreK-8
- May 11 at WMS with 7th grade
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Julie Tritz by telephone at304-272-6839 or by emailing julie.tritz@mail.wvu.edu.