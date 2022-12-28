Sen. Mike Woelfel presents the YMCA of Huntington with a check for $50,000 from the State of West Virginia on Thursday in Huntington. The money will go to continued renovations at The Phil Cline Family YMCA.
Children play in a renovated game room at the Phil Cline Family YMCA on Thursday in Huntington. The YMCA of Huntington received $50,000 from the State of West Virginia for continued renovations at The Phil Cline Family YMCA.
ABOVE, BELOW: Children play in a renovated game room at the Phil Cline Family YMCA on Dec. 22, in Huntington. The YMCA of Huntington received $50,000 from the State of West Virginia for continued renovations at The Phil Cline Family YMCA.
