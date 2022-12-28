Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia State Sen. Michael A. Woelfel, D-Cabell, presented a check to the YMCA of Huntington on Thursday in the amount of $50,000.

The money will be used to renovate after-school mentoring areas for youth at the Phil Cline Family YMCA, staff said. The improvements include a new game room and youth-mentoring area.

