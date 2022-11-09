Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

20221209 electionday 23.jpg
West Virginia Senate 5 candidate Mike Woelfel checks out Election Day results at the Cabell County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Democrat Mike Woelfel won the race for West Virginia’s 5th Senate District for an opportunity to once again serve southern Cabell County and northern Wayne County.

With all precincts reporting, Woelfel, of Huntington, had 53.92% of the vote, or 13,437 votes, compared to Republican challenger Melissa Clark, 31, of Huntington, who received 46.07% of the vote, or 11,482 votes.

