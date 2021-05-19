HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington recently recognized member Janice Chandler Gold with a proclamation commemorating her long service to the club and the community. Gold has long been an important figure in the music world in Huntington, which began with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University in 1946 and 1962.
Gold has been a club member for 38 years, during which time she has provided piano music for many style shows, teas, patriotic selections and special occasions, as well as directing Gay Capers for two years.
As a music teacher over 30 years at Milton Junior High, Beverly Hills Junior High and Huntington East High School, Gold made a special contribution to the development of her students’ creativity, self-discipline, critical thinking skills and self-esteem, according to the club. She directed the musical ensemble Renaissance for 25 years, she served as choir director for Beverly Hills Methodist Church for 51 years, and she inspired and has directed the Warbler Singers of Woodlands Retirement Community for 21 years.
Other honors bestowed on Janice Chandler Gold include having the HEHS auditorium named in her honor in 2002 and being placed on the City of Huntington Wall of Fame in 2005.
Established in 1898, The Woman’s Club of Huntington’s mission is to support many civic endeavors in Huntington and surrounding areas. For more information, call President Amy Ricard at 304-638-7651.