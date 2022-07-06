HUNTINGTON — Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, a West Virginian who was given the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima and became the last living recipient of that award from World War II, has died.
His family and the Woody Williams Foundation said he died at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Huntington VA Medical Center, which bears his name.
“Woody peacefully joined his beloved wife, Ruby, while surrounded by his family,” they said in a statement, adding, “Woody’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all of the love and support. They would also like to share that Woody’s wish is that people continue to carry on his mission.”
Williams, 98, was born on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, and grew up in Fairmont, but spent his most recent decades as a Cabell County resident.
He was the youngest of 11 children, including two other brothers who served in the war.
As a teen, Williams wanted to take a different path from his two older brothers, who were serving in the Army. He knew some Marines from his area and admired their blue uniforms whenever they returned home. But at 5-foot-6, Williams was rejected because of his height when he tried to join in 1942. A year later, the Marines allowed him in at age 19.
Williams relied on his fiancée, Ruby, to get him through the often anxious times during the war, saying he had to get back to the girl in Fairmont he was going to marry.
He and Ruby raised two daughters, Travie and Tracie, who have given him numerous grandsons and great-grandchildren. Ruby Williams died in 2007.
“Today, America lost not just a valiant Marine and a Medal of Honor recipient, but an important link to our nation’s fight against tyranny in the Second World War,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. “I hope every American will pause to reflect on his service and that of an entire generation that sacrificed so much to defend the cause of freedom and democracy.”
Before enlisting, Williams worked as a cab driver and was tasked with delivering War Department telegrams for the Western Union that told families of their loved one’s death in the war. He said it was traumatic.
Williams previously told The Herald-Dispatch he would drive past houses and see flags hanging in windows during the war, some bearing blue stars for soldiers still fighting and gold stars for the ones who died.
Among his most notable contributions during the war, Williams spent four hours with a 70-pound flame-thrower as a corporal with the 1st Battalion, 21st Marines, clearing a path for American tanks, making his way through concrete pillboxes as enemy soldiers were firing at him.
With four riflemen covering him, he helped to wipe out enemy positions in the face of machine gun fire and bayonets so the tanks could proceed.
His heroism was recognized Oct. 5, 1945, when he received the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman at the White House, a moment he told The Herald-Dispatch was more intimidating than the bullets and shells he experienced in Iwo Jima.
In total, 472 servicemen were awarded the Medal of Honor for extraordinary bravery in World War II.
He also received West Virginia’s Distinguished Service Medal in 1965 and the Veterans Administration’s Vietnam Service Medal in 1967.
Ted Diaz, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, said Williams fought tirelessly for veterans in West Virginia and the United States and will be sorely missed.
“We know his legacy will continue to live on throughout our state and our nation,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many other lives he touched during this difficult time.”
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Wednesday that Williams made everyone a better person just by being in the same room.
“You have to try to be a better person because he was such a great guy. So humble,” he said. “If you ever listen to him, he would always say, ‘It’s not about me. It’s not about me,’ and that’s how he believed.”
Cabell County Magistrate Kim Wolfe said he was grateful for the friendship he had with Williams. Wolfe said he had never met a more humble and patriotic person.
“I’m just privileged to have spent a lot of time with him and hear stories that many people don’t hear about, like his childhood and some of the stuff about the war and history,” he said. “I’ve never heard him say anything bad about anything else. He was always just a humble man (who) loved his country.”
Following the war, Williams worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years as a veterans service representative. He retired after serving 20 years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserves.
All these experiences shaped the outcome of the last few decades of the war hero’s life, leading with his foundation to help communities erect monuments honoring Gold Star families.
After his service, his personal commitment to veterans and their family never wavered, which led to the creation of the Woody Williams Foundation. The foundation and Williams worked together with veterans and Gold Star families who have had loved ones die while in service. Since its formation, the foundation, along with Williams, has established 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 62 additional monuments underway.
Zerkle built his relationship with Williams as he — along with Jerry and Jody Beckett — helped raise funds to build the Barboursville Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.
Zerkle said working with Williams on the project was one of his greatest accomplishments.
“Probably the greatest fulfillment was seeing his face that day when we unveiled the Barboursville monument. He was so proud of that monument that we had built,” he said. “(We) put a lot of time and effort into that.”
In 2018, the Huntington VA Medical Center was renamed as the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in his honor. In 2017, he had an 800-foot U.S. Navy vessel named in his honor. In his final years, he also had the honor of doing the coin toss at Super Bowl LII.
Zerkle traveled to San Diego for the ship’s christening and to Norfolk, Virginia, for when it was commissioned as a warship. He said Williams is a “rock star” to other veterans, but it wasn’t the honors that touched Williams the most — it was what he could do for other veterans.
“There were riflemen that died that day protecting him, and that’s why he always said that it was not about him,” Zerkle said. “If those guys wouldn’t have given their lives to protect him, he wouldn’t have been there. He always felt like he had a lot to live up to, to live up to the medal. The medal wasn’t his. It was the country’s.”
West Virginia Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said West Virginia has a Veterans Hall of Fame and Medals of Valor, the highest honor the state can bestow upon first responders, because of Williams.
“As Woody sought to honor, comfort and support our Gold Star Families, I ask that we honor, comfort and support his family. For 98 years they shared a loving husband, father and grandfather with our state and our country,” he said. “May we remain always faithful, just as (Williams) did, and remember as he often said, ‘the cause is greater than I.’”
There is still work to be done in Williams’ name.
In his final wishes, Williams said he hopes the community will continue his fight for service members, which includes improvements to the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, a 348-acre plot near Dunbar, West Virginia, that eventually will provide a resting place for 66,000 West Virginia veterans and their families.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he met with Williams on Sunday, during which time they contacted VA Secretary Denis McDonough, so he could thank Woody directly for his unparalleled service.
“In true Woody fashion, he wanted to discuss the importance of completing the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar — his most recent veterans project — to ensure that the families of our fallen soldiers and veterans have a safe place to lay their loved ones to rest, protected from the weather throughout the year. I am determined to carry on the legacy of my dear friend by getting the shelter built,” Manchin said.
At the recent Memorial Day service at Memorial Park in Huntington, Williams came away with a plan to build a Gold Star Families Monument there. Wolfe presented a resolution for the project to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District just last week.
Zerkle said Williams wasn’t afraid to die because he knew he would be with his Lord and Ruby, and said Williams did not suffer long. He said Williams was like a thoroughbred horse; he ran till the day he died.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice planned to sign a proclamation to lower U.S. and West Virginia flags to half-staff to honor Williams. The cities of Huntington and Ashland have lowered their flags to half-staff until his internment.
Services for Williams will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with a procession leaving Beard Mortuary in Huntington and ending at the rotunda at the state Capitol in Charleston. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the rotunda. A service at the Culture Center will follow Sunday’s visitation. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorial contributions to the Woody Williams Foundation, 12123 Shelbyville Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.