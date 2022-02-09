CHARLESTON — A 31-year-old Western Regional Jail correctional officer has died from COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, marking the fourth such death among Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff since the pandemic began.
Cpl. Christopher Scarberry, of Genoa, had served at Western Regional Jail in Cabell County since 2018.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, he had been hospitalized with the virus since December and died Sunday. His survivors include his wife and three stepchildren.
“It is with heavy hearts and much sadness that we once again must face the loss of a member of the DCR family,” Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen said in a message to DCR staff, asking that all keep Cpl. Scarberry and his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones “in your prayers as we all mourn this devastating loss and honor his service. Special prayers also to Cpl. Scarberry’s friends and co-workers at WRJ during this most difficult time.”
Scarberry’s death follows that of Correctional Officer II Paula Jo Tomlin, 51, who had served at the Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County since March 2020, of COVID-19 on Jan. 22.
“Cathy and I offer up our prayers and our condolences, in every way, to Christopher, his family, and all his loved ones,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during a COVID-19 briefing. “From the beginning of this terrible pandemic, our correctional officers have run to the fire. I promise you, Christopher will never be forgotten.”
Two correctional officers died as a result of the virus last year: Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, on Jan. 2, and Lt. Delmar Dean, 49, on Feb. 13. Each had served with DCR for more than 20 years.
There were 915 active cases of the virus among inmates and residents of correctional facilities as of Monday along with 234 cases involving corrections officers, according to state health figures.