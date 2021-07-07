WAYNE — West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice stopped by Wayne Elementary School on July 1 during her tour of West Virginia schools to remind students they can grow up to be whoever they want to be if they work hard and stay in school.
“You all can do anything in life you want to do — you can go to school to be about anything you want,” Justice said. “But first of all, you need to come to school, that’s very important, come every day.”
The visit was part of Justice’s travel to Communities in Schools (CIS) programs in West Virginia. CIS is Justice’s nonprofit education initiative to bring community resources into schools with the goal of keeping kids in school and on track to graduate from high school.
Wayne County was added to the CIS program just last year, and is now part of 31 counties who work with communities to provide resources for students.
Justice witnessed students in action Thursday as they worked a lemonade stand outside, a result of the school’s Summer Exploration Camp.
The camp is an opportunity for students to gain extra learning time that was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while also learning life skills, according to Principal Melissa Maynard.
Justice said there is no better way to teach students than to show them a real-world experience of creating their own business and learning how to sell their product.
She said it is a goal to encourage students to attend school every day and to also inform them if they choose not to attend college after graduation, there are other opportunities in trade schools and the work force — which is what Communities in Schools is all about.
Justice also encouraged students to be proud of where they come from, and be proud of their own accomplishments.
“We want the children to feel good about themselves because they have every opportunity now with the Communities in Schools,” she said. “We’re here to help them do their very best and make them feel better about themselves.”
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said it was great Justice was able to see the students’ work on the lemonade stand, because she was able to see the state funding in action as well as the kids’ excitement.
“The state has provided us with the funds to operate our summer programs, and so it was very good that they were able to come down and see how we were utilizing those funds,” he said. “And, the kids were very excited to see her. It looked like they were really happy to have her here so it was great that she was able to visit.”
Justice also visited Huntington Middle School and Southside elementary School in Cabell County on Thursday.