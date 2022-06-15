HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Folklife Program helps fund both master craftsmen and up-and-coming artisans to continue developing certain cultural skills.
Many practice traditional music, art, dance or storytelling, and the program gives both the master and apprentice funds to go in-depth for a year.
Jennie Williams, the state folklorist, said she believes the program allows local artisans to keep cultural traditions and art forms that exist across the state to be passed down to the next generation.
“The goal is keeping alive these traditional art forms that really matter to a community,” Williams said.
The program, which is now in its third year, is open to those age 18 and older. Master and apprentice must apply together to be eligible. The program will accept up to nine applicants for the next year.
“It’s not about free lessons, it’s more about taking the opportunity to pass on traditional knowledge that comes with the craft and technique that they are learning together,” Williams said.
Williams says a strong applicant is someone who is already known in their community with the knowledge to carry the tradition forward. Williams says cultural rootedness in their community is something she looks for in applications.
“We aren’t looking for someone who has been trained in school their whole life, it’s more so are you the person who carries the knowledge that would be helpful to pass on to someone in your community,” Williams said.
Even a special food recipe is something Williams desires to see passed down through the community.
“We’re looking for something that really holds value in a community,” Williams said.
Any applicants who are thinking about applying and have questions can contact Williams at williams@wvhumanities.org. A full list of application requirements can be found on the West Virginia Folklife website.