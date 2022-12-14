Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — The U.S. The Department of Labor awarded incremental funding Monday to help West Virginia continue cleaning up the effects of severe storms that struck the state last winter.

The award of $614,437 was given to WorkForce West Virginia to continue to provide temporary employment to help with cleanup and recovery services in nine counties affected by severe storms in February and March of 2021.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you