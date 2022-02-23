The West Virginia House Education Committee has again advanced a bill that would let teachers and principals bring concealed guns into public schools, if their county board of education approves it — or if the state Homeland Security secretary overrules the school board.
House Education passed a similar bill last year, but the House Judiciary Committee never advanced it. Both years, the legislation has been dubbed House Bill 2364.
On Thursday, House Education discussed and debated the bill for nearly four hours before advancing it. It now heads, again, to House Judiciary.
These armed educators, called “school protection officers,” would have to go through a training program designed by the state Department of Homeland Security. That training must include “use of force” training. The program would be similar to that for “prevention resource officers,” or PROs. Those are police officers who work in schools.
Additionally, these educators would have to take a minimum eight-hour, in-person “active shooter training program that includes tactical firearms skills, and weapon qualifications to be developed and provided by” their county sheriff’s office.
The educator also would have to qualify on a range with the gun they plan to carry, plus have a West Virginia concealed-carry permit.
The schools where these educators are located and their names would be hidden from public records requests.
Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph and a public school teacher, argued that armed educators could make an active shooter situation more confusing when police respond. Adam Crawford, vice president of the West
Virginia Fraternal Order of Police, said in his testimony to the committee Thursday that any active shooter situation would be “mass chaos,” but multiple guns being involved would create more confusion.
“There could be a mistaken identity and they could be injured or killed,” Thompson said of educators.
And, looking back at earlier bills House Education had advanced, he added that “I just find it kind of humorous and somewhat insulting, though, that we can trust teachers with a gun but we can’t trust them with the curriculum — what we’ve been taught and instructed and trained to teach.”
Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier and a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps teacher at a public vocational center, spoke for the bill.
“When I think back to that active shooter training that I get every year that makes me cower in the corner and hope they don’t come into my classroom and if they do, I’m supposed to fight them off with my stapler, this would at least give me the opportunity to put myself between that bad actor and my students,” he said.