CHARLESTON — West Virginia has secured federal funding in response to this winter’s severe storms and flooding, and the aid includes assistance for affected residents and property owners.
President Joe Biden has granted Gov. Jim Justice’s request for a federal disaster declaration. The decision authorizes Individual Assistance funding for Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties and Public Assistance aid to Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the declaration last week. The W.Va. Emergency Management Division is coordinating with FEMA to begin the application process as soon as possible for those impacted by these storms.
“We’d like to thank Gov. Justice for his support in securing these funds and the people of these counties for their courage while facing back-to-back disasters,” said WVEMD Director G.E. McCabe. “We’re overjoyed to receive this news. Knowing we have a way to help the people of these counties in their recovery efforts means so much to us here at EMD and is great news for West Virginia.”
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Representatives David McKinley (WV-1), Alex Mooney (WV-2) and Carol Miller (WV-3) applauded President Biden’s approval of the federal disaster declaration which beginning February 27 and lasted through March 4.
The delegation sent a letter on May 6th to President Biden calling on him to approve the federal disaster declaration request.
“I’m happy to see the Biden Administration approve this disaster declaration to equip our state with the needed federal resources to rebuild following the severe weather that occurred earlier this year. Southern West Virginia was hit particularly hard by these storms, and I know the funds unlocked by this declaration will make a big difference in our community’s recovery,” said Congresswoman Miller.
FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program provides financial and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster. This assistance may include funds for temporary housing, repair or replacement of homes and other disaster-caused expenses.
Public Assistance is for state and local government entities as well as eligible private nonprofit organizations. It offers reimbursement funding for emergency work and to repair or replace eligible disaster-damaged facilities.
In late February and early March, rainfall amounts of over four inches causing flooding, power outages and impassable road conditions. These storms further complicated restoration and cleanup efforts resulting from an ice storm earlier in the month. Justice declared a State of Emergency on March 2 for a total of 18 counties.
Requesting a federal disaster declaration on April 30, Justice focused on the counties included in Friday’s declaration. Justice told FEMA that the damages covered by Public Assistance in those six counties totaled more than $5.9 million.
The Individual Assistance assessments in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne identified 236 affected homes with validated damages estimated at $1.5 million.
“The hills and valleys of West Virginia make our state incredibly susceptible to flash flooding. This damage can be devastating, leading to major destruction in our communities. I am especially thankful for the response efforts of all of our first responders and the West Virginia National Guard during the heavy rainfall in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, and Wayne Counties earlier this year. The approval of this declaration today will provide the federal support needed to see the necessary recovery efforts through,” Senator Capito said.
The declaration also extends Hazard Mitigation Grant Program eligibility to all 55 counties. Hazard mitigation grants fund efforts by eligible entities to reduce or mitigate future disaster losses in their communities.
For more information about the disaster declaration, please visit the FEMA website.