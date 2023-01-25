Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Caputo

Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, speaks against a bill that would decrease the maximum number of weeks a person could receive unemployment benefits during a Senate floor session on Jan. 23. The bill advanced to the House of Delegates.

 Via Will Price |

WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill that would reduce the maximum number of weeks a worker could receive unemployment benefits from 26 to 20.

The Senate voted 27-5 to advance Senate Bill 59 to the House of Delegates. Two members were absent. The Senate passed similar legislation last year, but it died in the House. The legislation was drafted with the assistance of WorkForce West Virginia.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Recommended for you