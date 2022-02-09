CHARLESTON — West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins will resign from the court effective Sunday.
Jenkins told Gov. Jim Justice on Friday he plans to return to private practice in Huntington after serving just shy of four years on the bench. With Jenkins’ departure, Justice is poised to appoint his fourth justice to the court during his tenure as governor.
Jenkins submitted his resignation letter Friday morning, saying he was grateful for the opportunity “you and the voters of West Virginia gave me to make a positive contribution to the state throughout the judicial system.”
“I joined the Supreme Court with a clear and specific promise to work every day to fix the problems of the past, follow the Constitution, and restore the public’s trust in our highest court,” Jenkins said in the letter, in which he also thanked court staff for their support. “I am confident now that stability and reform have been achieved.”
Before serving on the court, Jenkins practiced at Jenkins Fenstermaker in Huntington, a firm for which his father was one of the founding members.
Justice appointed Jenkins to the Supreme Court in August 2018 amid impeachment proceedings against justices on the court. Jenkins was appointed to temporarily preside in place of former justice Robin Davis, who resigned the day the House of Delegates adopted articles of impeachment against the four remaining justices at the time.
In November 2020, Jenkins wrote the majority opinion that was a step toward forcing Justice to reside in Charleston. In the opinion, Jenkins wrote that, when the state constitution says someone must “reside” somewhere, it means an elected official must make that place “home base” during his or her term in office.
“The public has a reasonable expectation that its elected officials will uphold the duties of their offices/positions and follow the law,” Jenkins wrote in the majority opinion that later led to Justice settling the case with Pendleton County lawyer Isaac Sponaugle, a former legislator who initially filed the residency claims against Justice.
On Friday, Justice thanked Jenkins for his service on the court.
“Evan has devoted his entire life to public service and, on behalf of all West Virginians, we thank him,” Justice said in a news release. “It was one of my highest honors to appoint Evan to our Supreme Court in 2018 and, since then, he and his colleagues have restored honor and integrity to our court. I look forward to appointing a new justice who can fill his shoes and carry the torch of honor and integrity well into the future.”
During a special election, voters elected Jenkins to finish the rest of what had been Davis’s term, which expires in 2024. Because there is less than two years remaining in that term, the person Justice appoints to replace Jenkins will serve through the end of December 2024.
The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will be responsible for compiling and releasing an application for the position, and subsequently interviewing applicants before making a list of at least three people from which the governor can make his appointment.
Jenkins, of Huntington, served 20 years in the Legislature as a Democrat before switching parties in 2014, when he launched his U.S. House campaign against incumbent Nick Joe Rahall II.
Jenkins was in the midst of the final months of his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives when he was appointed to the court.
Jenkins sought the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate during the 2018 election cycle, but he was defeated by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the May primary election. Morrisey lost the general election to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Jenkins served as chief justice of the court in 2021, during which time he visited circuit courts in all 55 counties as part of an effort to regain the public’s trust after the 2018 impeachment proceedings.
“My public and community service has always been about fighting for a better West Virginia, and I truly believe our state’s future has never been brighter,” Jenkins said in his resignation letter. “I have decided to return to the practice of law and put my years of state and federal experience to work promoting job-creating economic development projects and championing the issues I so deeply believe will benefit the people of West Virginia.”