BARNETT OSBORNE CHAMBERS GRIMES
Head Start teacher Akela Barnett reads "The Little Engine That Could" to Raniqua Osborne, 5, left, DeVonte Grimes, 5, third from left, Charlie Chambers, 5, right, and others in the head start program in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2006. The books were donated by Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

 AP file photo

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, is highlighting the importance of reaching developmental milestones through reading as part of National Family Literacy Month.

West Virginia WIC is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Learn the Signs. Act Early.” program, which stresses the importance of tracking milestones in how a child plays, learns, speaks, acts and moves from birth to 5 years.

