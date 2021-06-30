CHARLESTON — With the increase in outdoor activities during the summer, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) is reminding everyone to use alcohol responsibly.
Those whom choose to drink alcohol and be outside should be aware that sun and heat exposure can heighten the effects of alcohol and possibly have an unintended outcome.
Some alcohol and mixers increase the possibility of dehydration. Alcohol interacts with the human body by impacting judgment, lowering inhibitions, slowing reaction time, and negatively affecting coordination.
Many vehicle accidents (car, motorcycle, ATV, boat, etc.) are the result of the misuse of alcohol. Everyone should also consider that many falls, fires (grilling) and other accidents (fireworks) often are the result of the overconsumption of alcohol.
Recreational activities on or in the water pose a greater risk of injuries, accidents or death resulting from slips on watery surfaces, drownings, heat strokes, alcohol poisoning or boating collisions. Law enforcement will be present on West Virginia rivers and lakes throughout the summer with an increased enforcement presence during the summer holidays.
Operation Dry Water will occur July 2-4 with an aim of keeping everyone safe. In 2020, Operation Dry Water had contact with 2,023 vessels and 3,278 boaters. Over 200 warnings were issued, and 4 people were arrested for Boating Under the Influence (BUI). For more information on boater safety please visit: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (wvdnr.gov)
While most bars and restaurants have returned to normal operations, the WVABCA encourages everyone to follow the laws and be safe while also wishing everyone a healthy, happy and safe summer.