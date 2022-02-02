WVU announces fall 2021 graduates and honors students Wayne County News Feb 2, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2021 semester.To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.Here are students from the area.GRADUATESLAVALETTE: Gregory Farley, Computer Engineering.PRICHARD: Erin Fitzpatrick, Elementary Education/Advanced.WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Environmental Geoscience.PRESIDENT’S LISTCEREDO: Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.HUNTINGTON: Mason Earl, Public Health; Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering.LAVALETTE: Kylie Saxton, Psychology.WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Environmental Geoscience.DEAN’S LISTHUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology; Courtney Parsley, Multidisciplinary Studies.KENOVA: Jack Jenkins, Biology; Richard Nester, General Business; William Reynolds, Engineering Track 1; Marian Sears, Advertising & Public Relations.PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrum steps down as Tolsia football coachDoug Reynolds announces bid for Wayne County CommissionTHS wins $750 in annual PSA contestCHRISTINA WHITEHAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMENWILLIAM A. HOLLANDJOHN CHARLES PERRYGLENVILLE WAYNE PERRYJACKIE LEE FERGUSON "JACK"Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries HAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMEN JOHN CHARLES PERRY CHRISTINA WHITE JAMES M. DANIELS GLENVILLE WAYNE PERRY APRIL DAWN PRATER ESTEP JACKIE LEE FERGUSON "JACK" WILLIAM A. HOLLAND RICHARD KORIN NORMA GAY SCARBERRY