MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

GRADUATES

LAVALETTE: Gregory Farley, Computer Engineering.

PRICHARD: Erin Fitzpatrick, Elementary Education/Advanced.

WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Environmental Geoscience.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

CEREDO: Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.

HUNTINGTON: Mason Earl, Public Health; Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering.

LAVALETTE: Kylie Saxton, Psychology.

WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Environmental Geoscience.

DEAN’S LIST

HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology; Courtney Parsley, Multidisciplinary Studies.

KENOVA: Jack Jenkins, Biology; Richard Nester, General Business; William Reynolds, Engineering Track 1; Marian Sears, Advertising & Public Relations.

PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.

