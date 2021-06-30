MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are students from the area.
GRADUATES
HUNTINGTON: Christopher Harper, Biomedical Engineering.
KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
CEREDO: Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.
HUNTINGTON: Christopher Harper, Biomedical Engineering.
KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.
DEAN’S LIST
CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology.
HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress and Merchandising; Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology.
KENOVA: Marian Moore, Advertising & Public Relations.
LAVALETTE: Nakayla Elliott, Sport and Exercise Psychology.
PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.