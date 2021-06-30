Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

GRADUATES

HUNTINGTON: Christopher Harper, Biomedical Engineering.

KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

CEREDO: Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.

HUNTINGTON: Christopher Harper, Biomedical Engineering.

KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.

DEAN’S LIST

CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology.

HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress and Merchandising; Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology.

KENOVA: Marian Moore, Advertising & Public Relations.

LAVALETTE: Nakayla Elliott, Sport and Exercise Psychology.

PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.

