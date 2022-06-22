Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are students from the area.

Graduates

DUNLOW: Rebecca Stearns, Nutritional and Food Science.

LAVALETTE: Nakayla Elliott, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Dylan Holland, Medicine; Nicholas Nolan, Medicine.

PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.

President’s List

HUNTINGTON: Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Mason Earl, Public Health; Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering; Courtney Parsley, Multidisciplinary Media Studies.

Dean’s List

CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology; Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.

FORT GAY: Joseph Doss, Sport Management.

HUNTINGTON: Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology.

KENOVA: Shayna Brewer, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Jack Jenkins, Biology; James Milum, General Business; William Reynolds, Aerospace Engineering; Marian Sears, Advertising & Public Relations.

LAVALETTE: Kylie Saxton, Psychology.

