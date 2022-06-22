WVU announces spring 2022 graduates and honors students Wayne County News Jun 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2022 semester.To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.Here are students from the area.GraduatesDUNLOW: Rebecca Stearns, Nutritional and Food Science.LAVALETTE: Nakayla Elliott, Sport and Exercise Psychology; Dylan Holland, Medicine; Nicholas Nolan, Medicine.PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.President’s ListHUNTINGTON: Cambria Bowen, Journalism; Mason Earl, Public Health; Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering; Courtney Parsley, Multidisciplinary Media Studies.Dean’s ListCEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology; Reece Stevenson, Chemical Engineering.FORT GAY: Joseph Doss, Sport Management.HUNTINGTON: Erica Harper, Exercise Physiology.KENOVA: Shayna Brewer, Multidisciplinary Studies/BMdS; Jack Jenkins, Biology; James Milum, General Business; William Reynolds, Aerospace Engineering; Marian Sears, Advertising & Public Relations.LAVALETTE: Kylie Saxton, Psychology. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesW.Va.’s 50-50 custody law now in effectMan arrested after pursuit in PrichardCharles E. AdkinsCeredo Farmers Market to open June 17Making it a Charles Barkley West Virginia WeekendKatrina Dick: Simple tank and utility shorts good for outdoorsy weekendNatasha N. MarcumBarbara Ann PerryBama softball eyes homecoming trip for Montana FoutsCeredo man sentenced to prison for distribution of fentanyl Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Keith Edwin Johnson James H. Watts Betty J. Hay David Lee Daniels Carlos Jay Mills Natasha N. Marcum Scott Marcum Roy Kenneth Fortner Homer Jr. Smith Wiley Hatten