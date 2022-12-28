WAYNE — The year 2022 was the closest to normal the county experienced recently. Things finally began to return to pre-covid conditions and communities came back together.
Kenova native Brad Smith served his first year as Marshall University President, the Wayne community gathered around Baby Steele Merritt and others in need and some key politicians served their last terms before retirement.
This is the 2022 The Wayne County News in annual year-in-review.
JANUARY Brad Smith takes over presidency at Marshall University
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s 38th president, Kenova native Brad D. Smith, has officially taken office.
Smith was welcomed to the school Monday by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud with a celebratory donning of a kelly green jacket.
People near, far rally to support baby Steele Merritt
WAYNE — Community members are rallying around a Wayne County family awaiting a heart transplant for a 3-month-old child, and so far, more than $20,000 has been raised.
Steele Merritt, the son of Jennifer and Seth Merritt, was born Sept. 28, 2021, and has spent his entire life at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio due to heart complications.
SPOY Miller recognized in Charleston with awards
CHARLESTON — Service Personnel of the Year winner Katherine Miller is continuing to receive recognition and rewards for her excellent service to the school community.
Miller received $3,000, a two-night stay at Chief Logan State Park and a West Virginia-embossed suncatcher during a ceremony Jan. 19 at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in addition to the prizes she won when the announcement was made in September 2021.
Adkins appointed commission president
WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission unanimously appointed current President Kenneth Adkins to another term in the position during the first meeting of 2022 last week.
Adkins will serve as president for the calendar year 2022 until his term ends Dec. 31.
FEBRUARY
Students put robots to the test in first county competition
Students went head-to-head Saturday during their first qualifying round in the Wayne County schools’ first VEX IQ robotics competition.
The county will go on to have four qualifying rounds leading up to a final competition in May, but Saturday’s top teams were from Buffalo Middle, Ceredo-Kenova Elementary and Ceredo-Kenova Middle respectively.
Sweet Street closes down on Valentines Day
Sweet Street owner Cheryl Maynard locked the bakery’s doors for the last time Monday evening after spending Valentine’s Day as her last day in business passing out sweets to customers.
Victim of Kenova house fire remembered
KENOVA — One man is dead after a fire broke out in his Walnut Street home Thursday night.
Kenova Fire Chief Jamie Stoner said the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was brought in to investigate, but they do not suspect arson.
“We don’t have any reason to think that it was suspicious, but any time there is a fatal fire, we have to notify the Fire Marshal’s Office,” Stoner said.
Courtney Hessler, a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, identified the man as her father, John Creech, 57.
MARCH
BMS student passionate preserving honeybees
Kenya Bailey is passionate about honeybees and wants to give schools in the state an opportunity to create safe spaces to preserve the lives of West Virginia’s state insect.
Bailey, a fifth-grade student at Buffalo Elementary School, is hoping to get Wayne County schools involved in creating pollinator protection plots by simply growing gardens on school grounds.
Fort Gay man signs with Nashville label
One man’s dream of becoming a country music star is on track after signing with a Tennessee music studio in early March.
Fort Gay resident Austin Adkins, 27, signed with Spin Doctors Music Group based in Nashville, Tennessee and will soon begin working on creating music for all ears.
Ex-W.Va. delegate admits role in Capitol riot
HUNTINGTON — A former West Virginia delegate’s choice to livestream himself while storming the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified presidential election results in 2021 caught up with him Friday as he pleaded guilty to a felony.
Derrick Evans, 37, pleaded guilty Friday to civil disorder before U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth for his role in the crime.
Dollar General coming to Radnor
GENOA — A piece of property formerly consisting of family homes and an old store in Radnor will be the newest location for a Dollar General in Wayne County in the coming months.
APRIL
Austin’s celebrates 75 years
CEREDO — For 75 years, Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream in Ceredo has been serving up tasty treats to loyal customers from near and far.
On Saturday, the legendary ice cream makers hosted an anniversary celebration at the Ceredo location, as well as at its other location at The Market in downtown Huntington.
Local makeup artist works on movie set
A local makeup artist is rethinking his future beauty career after being hired to perfect the faces of actors in a movie filmed locally.
Billy Ramey, 29, was born and raised in Wayne County. He graduated from Wayne High School and lives in the county, where he works at a local health facility.
Local volunteers recognized by governor
DUNLOW — A local volunteer group was recognized by Gov. Jim Justice for their dedication to the Dunlow community.
Bill and Addie Likens were awarded with a certificate of recognition from the governor for their continued work at the Dunlow Food Pantry and the efforts made to serve the community.
MAY
Wayne County baby receives heart transplant
Almost exactly seven months after being born with a heart defect, a Wayne County baby has received a heart transplant and is recovering well.
WHS celebrates 100-years with time capsule, more
WAYNE — Wayne High School will turn 100 years old in the year 2022, and the school is celebrating the milestone multiple ways, including the burial of a time capsule set to be unearthed in 2072.
On April 29, students, faculty and those with former ties to WHS gathered outside the school’s entrance for the ceremony, which featured student council speakers, band performances, cake and, of course, the burial of the time capsule.
Ross stands as House 28 winner post canvas
WAYNE — After the Wayne County Board of Canvassing met Monday, the results of a race separated by just one vote will stand.
The board tallied provisional and any last minute absentee votes post dated for Tuesday, May 10 during the meeting Monday and determined Republican Mark Ross, who was ahead by one vote after Election Day results, will stand as the winner in the West Virginia House of Delegates’ District 28 GOP race.
Generations of WHS grads gather for all class reunion
WAYNE — Alumni of all ages gathered at their alma mater Saturday to celebrate Wayne High School’s All Class Reunion by walking the updated halls, visiting with former classmates and reliving their time at the school.
JUNE
Wayne County celebrates graduates
By the end of the day Saturday, all Wayne County graduates from all three high schools had walked the stage and received their diplomas.
Community raises over $10,000 for Steele Merritt
One thing those in Wayne County can agree upon is people living here like to take care of their own. The sentiment came true over the weekend as community members shopped and raised over $10,000 for a local family.
The Steele Strong Benefit Sale kicked off Friday in Wayne and featured a large selection of both new and used items available for purchase.
New 3D checkpoint scanner at Huntington Tri-State Airport
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Tri-State Airport is now equipped with a three-dimensional checkpoint scanner, officials announced on Monday.
The new advanced technology computed tomography scanner that provides 3D images was recently installed at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, according to the airport’s director, Brent Brown.
Smith sets standard high for future of Marshall
HUNTINGTON — With enrollment down 19% at Marshall University compared to five years ago, the school is focusing its efforts on how to adapt to shifting expectations of higher education across the nation.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith discussed the shift Monday during his inaugural press conference at Drinko Library on the school’s Huntington campus. He also reviewed the outcomes of his “first 100 days” in office tour, which he’ll use to help mold the university’s future.
Emergency workers find child with autism
KENOVA — A Kenova emergency medical services worker showed extra kindness during a rescue call Thursday morning in the Spring Valley area.
JULY
Multiple Independence Day events offered over long weekend
Wayne County was not short of ways to celebrate Independence Day this year with events spanning the entire holiday weekend.
The Town of Wayne kicked things off with its annual event Friday, July 1 while Baker’s Towing ended the long weekend Monday July, 4 at Lavalette Fire Department.
Former location of Wayne County News burns
WAYNE — Crews battled an early morning fire in Wayne that resulted in the loss of part of a local business and the building that formerly housed The Wayne County News.
According to Wayne County 911 dispatchers, the call came in at 4:45 a.m. from a resident in the area.
Owner of Watts Woodworking, Jody Watts, said he was at a loss for words and couldn’t speak on the fire as of Saturday afternoon.
Community welcomes baby Steele Merritt home
WAYNE — Steele Merritt spent the first 10 months of his life at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
On Sunday, he came home.
Wayne school board joins Juul litigation
WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education joined a lawsuit against an e-cigarette producer, stating the product has become a public nuisance for the county.
AUGUST
Evans begins prison sentence
HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans reported to a federal prison last Tuesday, July 26 to serve a sentence for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Evans was listed as an inmate Tuesday at the FCI Milan federal prison near Milan, Michigan, about 50 miles south of Detroit, a five-hour drive from Huntington.
Wayne County News receives 3rd place general excellence in state comp
CHARLESTON — The Wayne County News was recognized by the West Virginia Press Association for general excellence of work completed in 2021 during the group’s annual convention in Charleston Aug. 4-6.
Wayne County News received third place in Division IV, which is composed of weekly newspapers in the state of West Virginia with 3,500 or fewer subscribers.
Four Paws Veterinary Associates to replace Brown Veterinary Service
WAYNE — Brown’s Veterinary Services will be changing locations as well as adopting a new name at the end of August.
Four Paws Veterinary Associates will now be located at 600 McGinnis Drive in Wayne — the building that formerly housed a kidney dialysis center.
The new location is only about 100 yards away from the current location and still located in the Walmart plaza.
Intermodal facility deeded to Wayne Commission
PRICHARD — The Heartland Intermodal Gateway — the truck and rail transfer facility in Prichard that never lived up to its promise — is now the property of the Wayne County Commission.
Dogs dive in at Dreamland
KENOVA — Dreamland Pool in Kenova became an aquatic dog park Sunday afternoon, as area residents brought their canine pals and let them splash around, socialize and play.
Proceeds from the event, which started in 2014, were donated to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
$1.1M to be used for job training and small-business programs
HUNTINGTON — Local leaders are funding programs to help Westmoreland residents get back into the workforce.
Coalfield Development will use a $1,121,000 portion of the City of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for job training and economic development. A presentation for the allocation was held Thursday afternoon at the West Edge Factory in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Huntington.
Wayne Co. student test results on the rise
WAYNE — State testing results from the 2021-22 school year showed Wayne County students improved from the 2020-21 school year, but are still below proficiency rates before the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEPTEMBER
Hazel Damron named FGHSAA Alumna of Year
Hazel Branham Damron was named Distinguished Alumna of the Year by the Fort Gay High School Alumni Association at its annual banquet Friday, Sept. 2 in Louisa, Kentucky.
Wayne County bus crash sends 6 to hospital, knocks out power
FORT GAY — A Wayne County bus crashed into a power pole Monday morning, resulting in school closures and six students being taken to hospitals for minor injuries.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the incident occurred on Mill Creek Road near Fort Gay. While six students were transported by parents or ambulance to local hospitals for minor injuries, no life-threatening injuries were reported because of the crash.
Pizza restaurant presumed total loss in fire
LAVALETTE — West Virginia Pizza Company in Lavalette caught fire Sunday night with both the owner and another employee on site. Wayne County 911 Director BJ Willis said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department was on scene 10 minutes after receiving the call from dispatch, around 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening.
Lux Beauty Bar WV offers one-stop shop for all things beauty
At the bottom of the hill going south in Wayne, it would be hard not to notice a bright purple building situated on U.S. 152 with a gleaming neon “open” sign in the window.
The new addition to the Town of Wayne is called Lux Beauty Bar WV, and is a one-stop shop for all things beauty, including nail services, hair services, eyelash and waxing services, Botox and more.
OCTOBER
Wayne candidate holds invasion suspect at gunpoint
PRICHARD — A House of Delegates candidate in Wayne County took matters into his own hands Monday when he said a man attempted to break into his daughter’s home.
House of Delegates District 28 candidate Mark Ross said he was at home when he got a call from a neighbor in Prichard that a man had attempted to break into her home and was heading toward his daughter’s home nearby.
Sheriff: Nothing reported as evidence of foul play in Wayne death
WAYNE — Sheriff says police are awaiting autopsy in Wayne death, but no foul play was reported by investigators.
The news broke Sunday after locals reported seeing a large amount of emergency personnel and police presence at a secluded home on U.S. Route 37 going toward East Lynn.
Town of Wayne presents 25th annual fall festival
WAYNE — The 25th annual Wayne Fall Festival drew a crowd of people looking for seasonal fun Friday and Saturday in Wayne.
Area High schools recognized for personal finance classes
WAYNE — All three Wayne County high schools have been recognized for educating students on personal finance before graduation.
Next Generation Personal Finance, an organization that provides personal finance curriculum for high schools throughout the United States, released their 2022 State of Financial Education Report, and named Spring Valley High, Tolsia High and Wayne High schools as Gold Standard schools.
Willie Joe Ekers Memorial Tractor Show
CEREDO — Farmers from around the region brought their tractors from ‘down on the farm’ to Ceredo Saturday to help celebrate the 7th Annual Willie Joe Ekers Memorial Tractor Show and kick off the first weekend of C-K Autumnfest.
Ex-West Virginia delegate wraps up federal sentence
HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia delegate and current federal felon Derrick Evans made his return to the Mountain State this weekend after wrapping up his prison sentence Friday, Oct. 21.
NOVEMBER
Thousands of pumpkins on display in Kenova
The annual Pumpkin House display opened to visitors this weekend as part of the C-K AutumnFest event. As the main attraction at the fall festival — taking place each year during the last weekend of October in the communities of Ceredo and Kenova — the Pumpkin House features approximately 3,000 carved pumpkins covering every possible outdoor space at 748 Beech St. in Kenova. The display can be viewed during the daytime and lights up for visitors at night.
Long-time positions to be filled after Election Night
WAYNE — While there aren’t a lot of competitive races in Wayne County for the 2022 General Election, there were some key spots to be filled.
Other county level races include Wayne County Commission with Republican Travis Thompson taking on Democrat Matt Stanley as well as Democrat Jimmy Scott and Republican Craig Evans facing for Wayne County Clerk.
Both positions will be filled to replace long-time seat holders Commission President Kenneth Adkins and Clerk Rennick Booth.
Lavalette brush fire under investigation as arson
LAVALETTE — A brush fire in Wayne County is being investigated as arson after multiple fire departments spent the weekend and much of Monday battling a brush fire that began Saturday.
Red wave takes over Wayne County
WAYNE — In a race for an open Wayne County Commission seat, Republican Travis Thompson took a quick lead over Democrat Matt Stanley and rode the “wave” to the end of the night with a landslide victory in the 2022 general election.
That wave could be labeled as red, due to the clear numbers in favor of Republican candidates in Wayne County, with upsets coming at the state level and in the local county clerk race, with Republican Craig Evans beating Democrat Jimmy Scott with 4,956 votes to Scott’s 4,516.
Ex-Huntington police officer indicted
WAYNE — A former Huntington police officer has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse and assault of minors in Wayne County.
Christopher Adam Boyer, 34, resigned from the Huntington Police Department on Feb. 13 with no reason given, according to the department. The department found out later that day Boyer was the subject of a criminal investigation being conducted by the West Virginia State Police.
Local woman living dream in entertainment industry
Even though Santana Maynard grew up in small town USA, she is making a living in the big cities of the country as an influencer with a growing online following.
Maynard grew up in Wayne County and was known around the area not only for her large surname family, but also for performing.
Robotics League teams double in second year
FORT GAY — Students from throughout the county built robots and competed in the first of multiple tournaments for the Wayne County Robotics League Saturday, Nov. 19.
At Fort Gay K-8, 38 teams came together to showcase robots they’ve worked on for the Wayne County Robotics League’s second competition year.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the number of teams compared to last year has more than doubled, going from 18 to 39 teams, and he is happy to see so many students getting involved.
DECEMBER
Kenova ceremony celebrates holidays in names of those lost
KENOVA — The City of Kenova lit up hearts and a large outdoor Christmas tree during the 16th Annual Kenova Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday, Dec. 5.
Man involved in Wayne Co. bus accident arrested
FORT GAY — A Wayne County man police say was responsible for a school bus crash earlier this year was arrested Friday on drug charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle.
Walter Collie, 43, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered.
WES welcomes Winnie the therapy dog
WAYNE — Wayne Elementary School on Friday welcomed a new four-legged friend to serve as a therapy dog with a special “pup rally” and ceremony. Students at the school made signs, pictures and balloon dogs as part of the celebration to welcome Winnie, a female apricot and white labradoodle.
Spunky Christmas Blessings brings community together
WAYNE — Children in Wayne were treated to a fun Christmas party and free gift during the first Spunky Christmas Blessings event Sunday at the Wayne Community Center.