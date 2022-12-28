Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The year 2022 was the closest to normal the county experienced recently. Things finally began to return to pre-covid conditions and communities came back together.

Kenova native Brad Smith served his first year as Marshall University President, the Wayne community gathered around Baby Steele Merritt and others in need and some key politicians served their last terms before retirement.

