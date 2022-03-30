WAYNE — Seventeen students were recognized for their writing accomplishments during the March 22 Wayne County Board of Education meeting by acknowledging placement in the West Virginia Young Writers competition.
Tonji Bowen, coordinator of curriculum and intervention, recognized each of the first, second and third place county winners judged by members of the Central West Virginia Writing Project members through Marshall University.
First place county winner in the grades 11-12 bracket Mika McCormick, a senior at Tolsia High School, went on to place third in the state competition. He is expected to be recognized at the University of Charleston in May along with other winners from throughout the state.
“Since 1984, the West Virginia Young Writers Contest has celebrated student writing in the state of West Virginia,” Bowen said. “The contest grows out of a deep commitment to writing in all subjects as well as to the publishing, displaying and celebrating of student writing.”
The submissions were judged based on idea, organization, voice, word choice, sentence fluency and conventions, Bowen said. Submissions were also separated into brackets for grades 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12.
In other business:
The board heard from Bowen and Data Analysist Nikki Steffy, regarding chronic absenteeism in schools. Chronic absenteeism is when a student misses 10% or more of instructional days, even when they are excused absences. Bowen and Steffy shared data showing correlation between missed school days and benchmark testing scores, where students who attend more school typically perform better on these tests.
There are currently zero active COVID-19 cases in Wayne County schools as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Board of Education website.
Buffalo Elementary School’s robotics team and Tolsia High School’s drone team are both going to Dallas, Texas to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship in May. Alexander said there are ongoing conversations about obtaining some state funding, and he is looking into other opportunities to raise funding to ensure the students can go for
as little cost as possible.
The Wayne County Schools bus garage renovation is expected to begin April 15.
The next regular board meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 12 at the Board of Education Office, but Alexander said the location may be moved to accommodate a larger crowd.
An updated location can be found on the Board of Education website and agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.