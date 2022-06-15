Youth serve as 4-H Teen Camp Counselors which includes assisting adult staff with classes, assemblies and serve as positive role models for youth at camp at camps held at Cabwaylingo State Forest and Camp Mad Anthony Wayne. The teen camp counselors include, from left, Duke Parsley, Marah Christian, Addy Smith, Josie Parsley, Benji Chute and Bekah Napier.
The Wayne County 4-H Ambassadors met on May 14 and made several dog and cat toys for a local animal shelter as part of their monthly community service project. The youth include, from left, Josie Parsley, Duke Parsley, Benton Hall, Hunter Hayton, Conner Hall and Addy Smith.
The first Plant Swap hosted by the Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Garden Club was hosted on April 25 at Beech Fork State Park. Heidi Johnson, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, and a resident with Marshall University’s psychiatry program was one of two guest speakers. Heidi is working to become a Master Gardener. Evan Wilson, Ag & Natural Resource for Wayne- Cabell counties was the second guest speaker. The CEOS Garden Club meets monthly at the Extension Office in Wayne discussing a wide variety of topics related to plants and gardening. To learn more, contact the Extension Office at 304-272-6839.
The Whites Creek Critters 4-H Club met on May 14 at Beech Fork State Park to learn about pollinator friendly flowers as well as flowers that are good for monarch butterflies. All club members got several flowers to plant in their garden due to generous grant funding secured earlier this year. The club meets monthly and has a wide variety of educational topics that feature hands-on learning. The photo features 4-H volunteer Duke Parsley teaching youth about various flowers.
Wayne County 4-H members recently attended the first Ultimate Outdoor Weekend at WVU Jackson’s Mill. Youth that participated include, from left, Kinley Thompson, Aubrey Dillon, John Apostolon, Zachary Apostolon and Trendon Ritchie. They learned new skills and gained confidence in multiple outdoor disciplines. The program featured shooting sports and outdoor recreational activities.
Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo
