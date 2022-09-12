FORT GAY, W.Va. — A Wayne County bus crashed into a power pole Monday morning, resulting in school closures and six students being taken to hospitals for minor injuries.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the incident occurred on Mill Creek Road near Fort Gay. While six students were transported by parents or ambulance to local hospitals for minor injuries, no life-threatening injuries were reported because of the crash.
Fort Gay PK-8 and Dunlow Elementary, along with the surrounding community, lost power due to the accident and by 8:30 a.m., the schools closed.
“The State Police are investigating the accident. The driver had reported that there were a couple deer that had ran out into the road, but that’s all preliminary and we’re investigating now,” Alexander said.
West Virginia State Police, Wayne County deputies and the Prichard and Dunlow fire departments responded.
“The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority, and WCS will assist the West Virginia State Police in any way we can during their investigation,” Wayne County Schools said on Facebook. “The electric company is on scene installing a new pole and we expect both schools to operate normally tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13th.”
Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye said electricity was restored to those affected by the incident around 2 p.m. Monday. Alexander confirmed power was restored at the schools and the Tuesday school day will run on its normal schedule.
Originally, the outage affected more than 2,200 customers, Moye said, but some isolated repairs were made by crews. By 1 p.m. an estimated 782 customers were still without power.
Moye said the pole struck in the accident included a regulator, a device that regulates voltage on a line, which makes repairing the pole and lines more difficult. Two line trucks and about six line workers were sent to work on the repair, he said.
