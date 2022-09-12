Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

FORT GAY, W.Va. — A Wayne County bus crashed into a power pole Monday morning, resulting in school closures and six students being taken to hospitals for minor injuries.

Superintendent Todd Alexander said the incident occurred on Mill Creek Road near Fort Gay. While six students were transported by parents or ambulance to local hospitals for minor injuries, no life-threatening injuries were reported because of the crash.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

