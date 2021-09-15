GLENDA QUESENBERRY RATLIFF, 66, of Louisa, Ky., sister of Claude Quesenberry, died Aug. 27 in Ashland Community Hospice. The family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Young Funeral Home, Loui…
WILBUR “HERBIE” SKAGGS JR., 59, of Martha, Ky., husband of Lois Skaggs, died Sept. 12. Funeral service will be 11 am. Sept. 18 at Elizabeth Baptist Church; burial following in Skaggs Cemetery. Visitation after 11 a.m. Sept. 16 until Saturday service time at the church. Young Funeral Home, Lo…
BRUCE WALDEN ADKINS, 92, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born February 6, 1929, in Logan County, West Virginia, a son of the late Gladys and Lemmie Adkins Sr. His wife Lelah Ruth Adkins also preceded him in death along with three sisters and …
Submit an Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact HD Media by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@HDMediaLLC.com. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesdays, must be submitted by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
LAWRENCE WINFRED MORRISON, 95, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home. He was born August 23, 1926, at East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late William Jennings and Elizabeth Perry Morrison. Lawrence retired as the Chief of the Emergency Management Division of the U.…
CONNIE B. JUSTICE, age 69, from Wayne, W.Va., passed away on August 15, 2021, from Covid-19 complications. Services to be held for family and friends at a later date due to Covid-19. She is preceded in death by her sons Rueben “Skip” Kirk III and Robert “Bobby” Kirk. She is survived by her h…
LYNN DALE ASBURY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., entered into the presence of our Lord, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her home, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be conducted at Jefferson Avenue Church of God, Huntington, W.Va., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at noon with the Rev. …
ANITA JO QUEEN-EVANS, 48, of Dunlow died Sept. 6 in St. Mary's Medical Center.
LEW VENNA CAMERON, 79 of East Lynn, widow of John Baptist Cameron, died Sept. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital.
BETTY CAROLYN EVANS, 61 of Dunlow, died Sept. 11 in Three Rivers Medical Center.
LOVELLA FRY, 91 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her residence.
ELDER CHESTER MERRITT, 90 of Wayne, W.Va. went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Paramount Senior Assisted Living in Ona, W.Va.
JULIA M. ADKINS, 98 of Wayne, W.Va., died Saturday, September 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center.
WILLIS GENE “WOODY” PACK, 61 of Wayne, W.Va., died Saturday, September 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center.
JUSTINE FRAZIER, 79, of Wayne, widow of Robert Golden Frazier, died Sept. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center.
WILMA JEAN STAMPER, 86 of Dunlow, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 3, 2021, surrounded by her family.
ERNESTINE DEAN RUTHERFORD, 89, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Rev. John Dean and Emma Workman Dean. Ernestine was a retired clerk from the Wayne County Asses…
JAMES T. RAMEY, “TIMMY,” of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born September 29, 1949, to the late Tom Ramey and Cutie McSweeney. He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Teonia Ramey; son, Andy Shawn (Christie) Ramey; daughter, Chanda Ramey; …
KATHLEEN SHORT, 85, of Louisa, Ky., died Sept. 2. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Thompson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept 6 at the funeral home.
PHILIP ANDREWS DuVALL, 65, of Huntington, died Sept. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Donations are suggested to Harmony House, 627 4th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, or Huntington City Mission, 624 10th St., Huntington, WV 25701. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Johnson Til…
DAVID ORTON KARICKHOFF, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, August 28, 2021, surrounded by his family at Cabell Huntington Hospital following a brief illness.
HOWARD EDWARD THOMPSON, 92, of Bamberg, South Carolina, formerly of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at his residence.
TIMOTHY ALLEN DARBY, 56, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 30, 2021.
MARTHA JANE MOORE, 89, of Louisa, Ky., widow of R.C. Moore Jr., died Aug. 26. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
RUTH MAE SCOTT McGHEE EWING, of Huntington, died Aug. 23. Home Going service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
BRUCE THOMPSON, 88 of East Lynn, W.Va., died peacefully at home August 25, 2021.
BART A. SALMONS, 50, of Fort Gay, son of Wilts and Linda Salmons, died Aug. 23.
MILLARD PLUMMER, 95, of Fort Gay, widower of Krimhilde, Plummer, died Aug. 23.
DEBORAH LYNN MORRIS, 61, of Wayne, daughter of Geraldine Bishop of Wayne, died Aug. 22 at home.
DONALD GENE TAYLOR, 72, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Pauletta Taylor, died Aug. 22 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa.
CHARLES RONALD POE, 84, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired electrician and train conductor for CSX. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Christ Temple Church, Ashland; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visit…
DANNY JOE JAMES, 67, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Mary Jo James, died Aug. 18. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Webb Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home.
LARRY GENE BLEVINS, 70, of Wayne, brother of Sandra Mills and Kenneth Blevins, both of Wayne, and Buster Blevins Jr. of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 20. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before s…
JACOB LUTHER FITCH, 20, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Hannah Fitch, died Aug. 16. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Johnson Family Cemetery, Richardson, Ky. Visitation was after 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home.
LUTHER MAX COPLEY, 87, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Marie Voorhees Copley, died Aug. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center.
JOHN COLBERT “J.C.” BUSKIRK, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at home.
GLEN SAMUEL ADAMS, 65, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
THELMA PAULINE CHAPMAN LYCAN, 92, of Louisa, Ky., sister of James Chapman and Betty Jan Henson, died Aug. 14 in Ashland Community Hospice House.
CORA LEE FERRELL, 92, of Van, W.Va., widow of Elwood Ferrell, died Aug. 10. She was a homemaker. Graveside service took place at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting her family. www.handleyfh.com.
FRANCIS WILLIAMSON, 74, of Genoa, wife of James Williamson, died Aug. 10. In keeping with Mrs. Williamson’s wishes, there will be no services. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CORLIE M. PERRY, 92, of Huntington, widow of Y.B. Perry, died Aug. 8 at her sister’s home.
LINDA JEWEL FRASHER ROSE, 79, of Fort Gay, widow of Billy Rose, died Aug. 9.
LORINE CANTERBURY, 88, of Fort Gay, widow of Albert Canterbury, died Aug. 10 at home.
DELORES MAY COLLINS, 81, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center.
SUSAN BISSETT THOMPSON, 73, of Fort Gay, wife of Charles Thompson, died Aug. 8.
JANICE BARKER RIGGS, 97, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at home.
MARTHA ANN “MARCIE” SHULSON ADKINS, 89 of Wayne, W.Va., died Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
DELBERT RAY CHANEY JR., 47, of Fort Gay, husband of Jennifer Chaney, died Aug. 2 at home.
TROY LYNN ROBINSON, 69, of Kenova died Aug. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.
BIRDIE ANDREW CARROLL, 57, of Wayne, brother of Loretta Carroll of Gallipolis, Ohio, Starlena Rigsby of Ceredo and Dale Carroll of Wayne, died Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center.
DREWIE WILLIS BROWNING, 82, of Genoa, husband of Tammy Browning, died July 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center.
KEITH DINGESS, 63 of Wayne, husband of Elizabeth Kim Clark Dingess, died Aug. 5 at home.
