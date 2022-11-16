6 ALFREDLEESMITHALFREDLEESMITH

ALFRED LEE SMITH, 61 of Prichard, W.Va., died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Haskell Runyon. Burial will follow in Savage-Smith Cemetery, Borderland, W.Va. He was born September 28, 1961, in Berea, Ohio, a son of Ann Runyon Savage of Williamson, W.Va., and the late Alfred Edmond Smith. His son, Dustin Smith also preceded him in death along with a grandson, Austin Cliff Runyon and his grandparents who raised him, Adrian and Stella Runyon. Additional survivors include his loving wife, Marlisa Belcher Smith; four daughters, Amanda Runyon (Barry) of Louisa, Ky., Tonya Ward (Clinton) of Fort Gay, W.Va., Deidra McGee (Bob) of Columbus, Ohio, Katelynn Willoughby of Muncy, Ind.; five sisters, Patricia Pratt (Andrew) of Atlanta, Ga., Carolyn Davis (Keith) of Lenore, W.Va., Naomi Jean Savage, Jennifer Savage, Christy Savage, all of Williamson, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren, Katelyn Spaulding, Daniel Spaulding Jr. (Alexis), Caleb Ward, Amber (P.J.) Melick, Cassie (Josh) Moore, Steven Fitch II, Nick Runyon, Breawna Smith, Raegan Clemmons, Sophia Smith, Adalynn Smith, Caroline Smith; a special cousin, Amos Staton; and a host of nieces, nephews and additional family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.