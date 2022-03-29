ABBY RANDALL CLARK Mar 29, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABBY RANDALL CLARK, 55, of Wayne, son of Betty Jean Pelfrey Woody, died March 24. Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wayne Abby Randall Clark Public Service Betty Jean Johnson Tiller Wish Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCivil charges dropped against those in bus garage theft investigationPioneers beat Vinson, 9-7Wayne County Commission candidate: Travis Thompson (R)Penny fundraiser collects over $2K for Lavalette Elementary field tripFort Gay man signs with Nashville labelWayne County Commission candidate: Doug Reynolds (R)Local family spreads Down Syndrome awareness at state, countyRUBY J. WATTSTROY DELL STALEYWayne County Board of Education District 4 candidate: Johnita Jackson ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries ABBY RANDALL CLARK RUBY J. WATTS WILLIAM E. HARDIN PILAR A. HARRISON MICHAEL JOE KENDALL TROY DELL STALEY WOODROW “WOODY” QUEEN MICHAEL WADE MATHIS JANET I. HANSHAW JO ANN SMITH CANTERBURY