Alpha Mae Dyer
ALPHA MAE DYER entered into eternal rest on November 27, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was 92 years old. Mae was born in Cove Gap, West Virginia on June 7, 1930, to the late Oscar and Eliza Brooks. She was sister to the late Everett Brooks, Boyd Brooks, Vernon Brooks, Doug Brooks, Ernie Brooks, Willis Gene Brooks, Junior Brooks, Mary, Irene, and Geraldine Brooks Pack. Mae was the last surviving sibling.

Mae spent most of her life in the Indianapolis area and enjoyed working, first at RCA then for 27 years at Marsh until 2010 when she finally retired. Mae was also active in the Baptist church. She loved being with her family and gardening.

