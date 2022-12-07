ALPHA MAE DYER entered into eternal rest on November 27, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was 92 years old. Mae was born in Cove Gap, West Virginia on June 7, 1930, to the late Oscar and Eliza Brooks. She was sister to the late Everett Brooks, Boyd Brooks, Vernon Brooks, Doug Brooks, Ernie Brooks, Willis Gene Brooks, Junior Brooks, Mary, Irene, and Geraldine Brooks Pack. Mae was the last surviving sibling.
Mae spent most of her life in the Indianapolis area and enjoyed working, first at RCA then for 27 years at Marsh until 2010 when she finally retired. Mae was also active in the Baptist church. She loved being with her family and gardening.
Mae is preceded in death by her husband Oscar Dyer, and sons Donald Dyer and Roger Dale Dyer.
Mae is survived by her daughter Carol Garner. She is also survived by grandchildren Donald (Melissa) Dyer Jr., Holly (Carl) Mattingly, Stacy Criswell, Steve Garner Jr., and Kristy (Richie) Bowen and nine great-grandchildren, Tony Dyer, Grace Dyer, Jeremy Dyer, Zach Criswell, Blake Criswell, Cade Garner, Brooke Garner, Bryce Bowen and Brady Bowen.
Mae is now united in Heaven with her husband, sons, parents, siblings and a host of other family members she has known over her lifetime.
An Indianapolis viewing will be held on Thursday, December 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main St., Beech Grove, Indiana, before Mae will travel back home to West Virginia for another viewing Friday, December 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home, 79 Bridge St., Wayne, West Virginia. Her funeral service will be held at Morris Funeral Home Saturday, December 3 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the Lucy Miller Cemetery on Lick Creek in West Virginia.