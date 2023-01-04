Alva Jr. Marcum

ALVA MARCUM JR., 81 of Wayne, W.Va., passed on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Michael Dillon. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne, W.Va. He was born October 25, 1941, in Ranger, W.Va., a son of the late Alva Marcum and Cuba Franklin Marcum. Alva was a retired truck driver and U.S. Air Force veteran. His sister Tammy Marcum also preceded him in death, along with two grandchildren, Tara Webb and Jeremy Leonard and a great-grandson, Izik Webb. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Neace Marcum; two daughters, Theresa Leonard of Huntington, W.Va., Romona Smith (Jerry) of Ashland, Ky.; a son, Alva Marcum III (Shelly) of Wayne, W.Va.; seven sisters, Cronis Hunter, Diane Skalecki, both of Fort Myers, Fla.; Karen Johnson of Kenova, W.Va., Debbie Tucker of Fort Gay, W.Va., Anna Queen of Crystal River, Fla., Dawn Livingston of Buffalo, W.Va., Sheila Marcum of Fort Gay, W.Va.; three brothers, Gilmer Marcum of Kenova, W.Va., David Marcum of Wayne, W.Va., Gary Marcum of Fort Gay, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Tennille Gilkerson, Nick Carter, Lee Smith, Tyler Marcum and Corey Marcum; eight great-grandchildren, Levi Gilkerson, Emma Gilkerson, Kali Gilkerson, Case Gilkerson, Iziah Frasher, Noah Carter, Annabelle Carter, Callan Carter and Baby Marcum on the way. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service time December 31 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.