ANGELA CAROL BARKER RAMEY, 55, of Wayne, daughter of Charles Barker and Linda Hale Barker, both of Wayne, died June 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services at 11 a.m. June 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Ramey Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
