ANITA MELITA ADKINS WOOTEN, 91, of Wayne, W.Va., formerly of Braeholm, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2023. She was born March 5, 1931, in Wayne, a daughter of the late Charlie and Theodora Gilkerson Adkins. Her husband Clifford Adkins also preceded her in death along with her second husband, Ervin Wooten; one son, Clifford "Kip" Adkins Jr.; and one granddaughter, MaDonna Rae Adkins. Melita was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include two daughters, Yvonne (Terry) Conn of Amherstdale, W.Va., and Patty Adkins of East Lynn, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Richard (Beki) Adkins of Raleigh, N.C., Kelly (John) Fekete of Man, W.Va., Damon Adkins of Franklinton, N.C., Candace (Eric) Adkins Bedford, Va., Tara (Jeremy) Taylor of Kenna, W.Va., and James (Jennifer) Conn of Man; 14 great-grandchildren including Melita Brook Adkins, who she helped raise; and four great- great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are two brothers, Wetzel Adkins of Bear Creek, Ky., and James Lowell (Joyce) Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va.; one sister, Velora Frasher of Huntington; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Emual Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Adkins Family Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.