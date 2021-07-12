Thank you for Reading.

ANNA J. ATKINSON, 89, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Bennie Atkinson, died July 10. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 14 at First United Methodist Church; burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.

