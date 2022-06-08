ANNA JEAN O'BRIEN, 83, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Billy Joe, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children.
Anna Jean was born in Jolo, W.Va., on November 25, 1938, to the late Elzie and Ella Napier. In addition to her parents, Anna Jean was preceded in death by her husband Billy Joe; brothers Willis, Kenneth, Wilburn, Wilkie and Wilford; sister Effie Steele; and two grandchildren Vanessa and Porsha O'Brien.
Survivors include her loving children Billie Christine (Danny) West, Kenneth Dale (Rita) O'Brien, Joey (Jene') O'Brian, Loretta (Emerson) McKenzie, Chuck (Sharon) O'Brian, and Rochelle (Don) Koenes; grandchildren Angel Derifield, Christy Curnutte, Bethany Edens, Jacob McKenzie, Lynden Kincaid, Turner O'Brian, India Bradley, Morgan O'Brian, and Seth Koenes; 11 great-grandgrandchildren; and siblings Janice Branham and Joyce Wellman.
Anna Jean was the matriarch of her family and a beloved member to her community. She was a faithful member of Oak Grove Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, babysitter, and spiritual mentor to anyone she came in contact with.
Visitation for Anna Jean will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Young Funeral Home Chapel in Louisa, Ky., from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Services for Anna Jean will be at Oak Grove Church in Fort Gay, W.Va., on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the O'Brien Cemetery.
Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. O'Brien and her family.